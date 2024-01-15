Rachel Zegler Eyes Star Wars Role: Wants to Voice Shara Bey in Potential Cartoon

Renowned actress, Rachel Zegler, celebrated for her performance in West Side Story, has recently made public her aspiration to lend her voice to the character Shara Bey, the mother of Poe Dameron, in a potential animated adaptation. This interest in the Star Wars universe is not only borne out of her fandom but also her admiration for Shara Bey's narrative role.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into Shara Bey's Role in the Star Wars Universe

Shara Bey, a character first introduced in the comic series Star Wars: Shattered Empire, is depicted as a capable pilot and a stalwart rebel fighter. She has etched her mark in the annals of the Star Wars lore by participating in the critical Battle of Endor, and played a significant role in the aftermath by aiding against the vestiges of the Empire.

Shaping the Future: Shara Bey's Influence on Poe Dameron

Advertisment

Apart from her notable contributions to the Rebel Alliance, Shara Bey's influence extends to her progeny, Poe Dameron. As the Resistance's ace pilot, Poe's flying skills can be traced back to his mother's teachings, significantly impacting the Resistance's struggle against the First Order.

Zegler's Passion and Potential for the Role

Rachel Zegler's enthusiasm for Shara Bey's character, coupled with her acting prowess, could position her as a strong contender for the role, should Lucasfilm decide to advance with an animated series featuring Shara Bey. Zegler's passion for the lore is manifest, going as far as humorously noting the shared initials between her and Shara Bey's ship, the RZ-1.

Currently, all Star Wars movies and TV shows are available for streaming on Disney+.