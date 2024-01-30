Rachel Leviss Unveils the Truth Behind Her Affair with Tom Sandoval on 'Vanderpump Rules'

In a candid revelation, reality TV star Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss shed light on her controversial affair with Tom Sandoval on her podcast 'Rachel Goes Rogue'. Leviss suggested that Sandoval might have manipulated their relationship to secure his position on the popular show 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Unraveling the Scandal

Leviss, reflecting on the affair that concluded Sandoval's nine-year liaison with Ariana Madix, conjectured it could have been a calculated move from Sandoval. Given his age and the fact that he significantly relies on the show for his income, this theory holds weight. She recollected discussions with Sandoval on how their relationship could influence the forthcoming season of the show, underlining his consciousness of the potential advantages.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Leviss, who has been through intensive psychotherapy, expressed remorse over the relationship, understanding she was attempting to mend childhood traumas through her involvement with Sandoval. She drew parallels between Sandoval and her ex-fiancé James Kennedy, observing negative shifts in Sandoval's demeanour as the affair became public knowledge.

Impact on Vanderpump Rules

Leviss suspects that her choices were swayed by the show, her past traumas, and her faith in Sandoval. However, she claimed to have attained clarity after taking some time apart. With the premiere of the eleventh season of 'Vanderpump Rules' on the horizon, the repercussions of the scandal are anticipated to dominate the narrative.