Rachel Leviss Unveils New Details of Her Affair With Tom Sandoval and Relationship With Tom Schwartz

In an enlightening revelation, Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss, formerly of 'Vanderpump Rules', has shared intriguing details on her podcast 'Rachel Goes Rogue' about her interactions with Tom Schwartz amid an affair with Tom Sandoval. Leviss threw light on an event that has been a topic of heated discussion among fans and critics alike – her kiss with Schwartz, which she now claims was a staged act, intended as an inside joke and a potential storyline for the show's tenth season.

Coachella Rumors and a Proposed Kiss

The former reality TV star explained how she had initially suggested a kiss to Schwartz subsequent to rumors that they had shared a moment at Coachella. Schwartz, however, declined the proposal. The scenario took an unexpected turn during a trip to Las Vegas, when Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney warned Leviss against any further advancement with Schwartz, if she wished to preserve their friendship.

Producers’ Role and a Staged Kiss

Despite the warning, the show’s producers persuaded Leviss to stir things up for the sake of interesting television, resulting in Schwartz initiating a kiss with Leviss at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. Leviss now strongly believes this moment was deliberately orchestrated by the show's producers. Surprisingly, she also revealed that Sandoval was aware and supportive of the kiss.

Schwartz’s Awareness of the Affair

Furthermore, Leviss disclosed that Schwartz had knowledge of her affair with Sandoval from the beginning, contrary to the claims made by Schwartz. The morning after their first hookup, Sandoval, while at Schwartz's apartment, called Leviss to discuss the situation. He did this without the intention of informing Ariana Madix, Sandoval's ex-girlfriend, about the affair. Leviss also shared an instance where Sandoval sent a bottle of champagne to a table where Leviss and Madix were seated, an act she interpreted as a twisted celebration of the affair.

The affair concluded in May 2023, and it was then that Leviss decided not to return for the eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules. As the revelations from Leviss continue to unfold, they add new layers to the intricate relationships and dynamics in the reality TV world.