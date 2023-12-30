en English
Arts & Entertainment

Rachel Bloom’s Daughter Follows in Her Musical Footsteps; Actress Reflects on Pandemic-Era Motherhood

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
Rachel Bloom’s Daughter Follows in Her Musical Footsteps; Actress Reflects on Pandemic-Era Motherhood

Actress Rachel Bloom, renowned for her role in ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ and her acclaimed work in musical comedy, divulged in a recent conversation with PEOPLE that her 3-year-old daughter is already demonstrating a knack for crafting parody songs, echoing her mother’s creative prowess. Bloom, who shares her daughter with husband Dan Gregor, revealed that the young girl exhibits an uncanny sense of humor, delighting her parents with her self-created tunes.

The Budding Songstress

In an intriguing glimpse into their family life, Bloom mentioned that Gregor often plays songs from her award-winning show to their daughter. This practice seems to have sparked the child’s interest in parody, leading Bloom to contemplate releasing kid-friendly renditions of her music. The actress confessed her astonishment at her daughter’s natural affinity for humor and music, traits that seem to be inherited from her parents.

Princess Fashion and Personal Preferences

Bloom also reflected on her daughter’s distinctive sartorial preferences, particularly her strong inclination towards princess-themed clothing. This gravitation towards a feminine aesthetic seems to be innate, according to Bloom, as she herself does not typically dress in such a manner. Despite the difference in their stylistic preferences, the actress expressed her respect for her daughter’s individual taste.

A Birth Amidst the Pandemic

Bloom and Gregor welcomed their daughter into the world in 2020, a year marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The birth required a stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), presenting additional challenges for the couple during an already tense time. Despite the adversity, the family navigated the situation with strength and resilience.

‘Death, Let Me Do My Show’

On a professional front, Bloom is currently promoting her off-Broadway show ‘Death, Let Me Do My Show,’ which is running at the Orpheum Theatre in New York City through January 6. The show, like much of Bloom’s work, infuses humor into an exploration of more profound themes, further cementing her reputation as a unique and insightful creative voice.

Arts & Entertainment United States
