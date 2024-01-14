RAAQUU Introduces Traditional Raku Ceramics in ‘Life: Magnified’ Exhibition

Currently on display at Zhan Art | Space in Petaling Jaya is the much-anticipated ‘Life: Magnified — The Main Show’ exhibition. This event, which will run until February 8, is a celebration of ceramic artistry, featuring local brand RAAQUU. The exhibition showcases 15 large-scale sculptural ceramic pieces, each a testament to the meticulous and centuries-old Japanese Raku ceramics technique.

RAAQUU: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

RAAQUU, a local brand renowned for its unique ceramic art, has seized the opportunity to introduce audiences to the traditional Raku ceramics technique. This method involves a distinct process of removing red-hot ceramic pieces from the kiln and placing them into a reduction chamber filled with combustible materials. The result: pieces of art that are as much a product of precise craftsmanship as they are of spontaneous chemical reactions. But the show does not end there. RAAQUU also offered a sneak peek into their upcoming accessory line, featuring wearable art, alongside contemporary home decor and ceramic vases.

Adil Abdul Ghani: The Visionary Behind RAAQUU

The brains behind RAAQUU is none other than Adil Abdul Ghani, a graduate of Universiti Teknologi Mara. Adil’s aim with this solo exhibition was to present the brand’s diversity and the potential of the ceramics medium. It took six months of dedicated work, from conception to creation, to bring these unique pieces to life. Each ceramic piece is unique, a collector’s item, a testament to Adil’s vision and the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of ceramic artistry.