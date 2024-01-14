en English
Arts & Entertainment

RAAQUU Introduces Traditional Raku Ceramics in ‘Life: Magnified’ Exhibition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
RAAQUU Introduces Traditional Raku Ceramics in 'Life: Magnified' Exhibition

Currently on display at Zhan Art | Space in Petaling Jaya is the much-anticipated ‘Life: Magnified — The Main Show’ exhibition. This event, which will run until February 8, is a celebration of ceramic artistry, featuring local brand RAAQUU. The exhibition showcases 15 large-scale sculptural ceramic pieces, each a testament to the meticulous and centuries-old Japanese Raku ceramics technique.

RAAQUU: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

RAAQUU, a local brand renowned for its unique ceramic art, has seized the opportunity to introduce audiences to the traditional Raku ceramics technique. This method involves a distinct process of removing red-hot ceramic pieces from the kiln and placing them into a reduction chamber filled with combustible materials. The result: pieces of art that are as much a product of precise craftsmanship as they are of spontaneous chemical reactions. But the show does not end there. RAAQUU also offered a sneak peek into their upcoming accessory line, featuring wearable art, alongside contemporary home decor and ceramic vases.

Adil Abdul Ghani: The Visionary Behind RAAQUU

The brains behind RAAQUU is none other than Adil Abdul Ghani, a graduate of Universiti Teknologi Mara. Adil’s aim with this solo exhibition was to present the brand’s diversity and the potential of the ceramics medium. It took six months of dedicated work, from conception to creation, to bring these unique pieces to life. Each ceramic piece is unique, a collector’s item, a testament to Adil’s vision and the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of ceramic artistry.

Arts & Entertainment Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

