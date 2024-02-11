Queer Comedian Jess Karamjeet: Championing Intersectionality with 'Redundant' Show

Following her rise in the New Zealand comedy circuit, Jess Karamjeet, a queer South-Asian British comedian and writer, is gearing up to debut her new show "Redundant" at the Auckland Pride Festival. The autobiographical performance, featuring stand-up and songs, will take place at Q Theatre on 16th and 17th February.

The Quiet Comedian's Loud Voice

As a child, Karamjeet spent hours watching Neighbours, an Australian soap opera, which sparked her dream of becoming a television screenwriter. Today, she finds herself in the world of comedy, where she addresses topics like queer identity, biracial experiences, and hidden disabilities. Karamjeet's unique perspective and intersectionality aim to attract a diverse audience.

The Art of Laughing Through the Pain

For Karamjeet, comedy serves as a vehicle for addressing complex issues in a relatable and lighthearted manner. She explains, "I want to talk about things that are difficult to discuss, but in a way that's accessible and entertaining." Her show, "Redundant," explores themes of grief, queer identity, and hidden disabilities through a mix of stand-up and songs.

Comedy's New Powerhouse

As a rising star in the New Zealand comedy scene, Karamjeet is proving that diverse representation matters. Her ability to tackle heavy topics with humor and grace is resonating with audiences, and her upcoming show at the Auckland Pride Festival is highly anticipated.