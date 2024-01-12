en English
Arts & Entertainment

Queen’s Reading Room Selects Controversial Thriller ‘The Lords’ Day’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
Queen’s Reading Room Selects Controversial Thriller ‘The Lords’ Day’

In a move that has stirred both surprise and intrigue, the Queen has selected the provocative thriller novel ‘The Lords’ Day’ by acclaimed author Michael Dobbs, for The Queen’s Reading Room book club. This selection is particularly noteworthy considering the book’s scandalous content; a tale where the Royal family, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the then Prince Charles, are held captive during a security breach at the State Opening of Parliament.

Dobbs’ Surprise and Honor

Michael Dobbs, a distinguished novelist best known for his ‘House of Cards’ series and an active member of the House of Lords, expressed his astonishment and honor at the novel’s inclusion. Admiring the Queen’s open-mindedness and inclusiveness, his selection is indeed a testament to her forward-thinking approach.

Controversy and Criticism

Published in 2007, ‘The Lords’ Day’ sparked outrage and controversy, with critics arguing that it revealed flaws in parliamentary security and could potentially inspire terrorists. Yet, the Queen’s decision to include it in her book club signals an open dialogue about these concerns. Dobbs was incited to pen the novel after an informal tour of the House of Lords uncovered a cleaners’ cupboard located behind the golden canopy and thrones, leading him to conceptualize a modern-day Guy Fawkes plot.

The Queen’s Reading Room: A Platform for Literature

Active on social media and host of an annual book festival, The Queen’s Reading Room promotes a range of recommended books, introducing them to a new, digital-savvy audience. This endorsement of ‘The Lords’ Day’ is anticipated to bring renewed attention and debate, solidifying its status as a unique thriller that explores extremes of parental love and filial devotion.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

