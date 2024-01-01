en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Queenpins’: From Box Office Flop to Netflix’s Number One

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
‘Queenpins’: From Box Office Flop to Netflix’s Number One

In a surprising turn of events, the 2021 comedy film ‘Queenpins’, directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly and headlined by Kristen Bell, has climbed to the number one spot on Netflix’s film charts. Despite its earlier commercial failure and critical panning, the film is now outperforming high-profile movies on the streaming giant. It’s a testament to the transformative power of digital platforms in giving underperforming films a second chance.

‘Queenpins’: An Unlikely Champion

With a modest box office return of $1.2 million against a $20 million production budget and a ‘rotten’ score of 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Queenpins’ wasn’t exactly a hit upon release. The story revolves around a disenchanted suburban woman and her best friend who start an illegal, but highly profitable, counterfeit coupon racket. Critics, at the time of its release, largely dismissed the movie, calling it a ‘tangled mess’ and ‘nonsensical.’

Audience vs Critics: A Divided Opinion

However, the audience reactions have painted a different picture altogether. Garnering an 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers have taken to social media to praise the film’s humor and the stellar performances of Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn. This illustrates the often wide chasm between critics’ reviews and audience reception, showing that a film’s success may not always be dictated by critical opinion.

Netflix: A Lifeline for Underperforming Movies

The film’s resurgence on Netflix underscores the platform’s ability to breathe new life into movies that may have underperformed in their initial release. Digital platforms are increasingly shaping the fate of movies, with Netflix leading the pack. Concurrently, ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ the sequel to the hit stop-motion film ‘Chicken Run,’ holds the second spot on Netflix’s chart and has set a record as the highest-rated feature film by Aardman according to audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the end, ‘Queenpins’ story serves as a case study for filmmakers and producers, demonstrating that initial box office performance or critical reception may not be the final verdict on a film’s success. As digital streaming platforms continue to grow, they provide an alternative avenue for movies to find their audience, and, as ‘Queenpins’ has shown, even claim the top spot.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Entertainment Titans Louis Prima and Shecky Greene: Echoes of a Bygone Era

By BNN Correspondents

Derick Cabrido Explores the Power of Love in Horror Cinema with 'Mallari'

By BNN Correspondents

'May December': Unraveling Stories through Costume Design

By BNN Correspondents

Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Box Office Resilience: 'Wonka' Leads Film Industry's $9 Billion Recove ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 15 mins
Box Office Resilience: 'Wonka' Leads Film Industry's $9 Billion Recove ...
heart comment 0
24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

24 Intriguing and Under-The-Radar Films to Watch Out for in 2024
English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments

By BNN Correspondents

English Television in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Disappointments
HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre

By BNN Correspondents

HotWax: The UK Rock Trio Reigniting the Noisy Rock Genre
Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
12 seconds
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
26 seconds
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
2 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
3 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
4 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
4 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
5 mins
Afghanistan Cricket Board Extends Jonathon Trott's Contract as Head Coach till 2024
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
5 mins
Moonton Games Rebrands Southeast Asia Cup to ML:BB Mid-Season Cup, Expands to More Regions
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
6 mins
English Premier League Week 20: A Rollercoaster of Surprises and Intense Competition
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
26 seconds
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
18 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
25 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
30 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app