‘Queenpins’: From Box Office Flop to Netflix’s Number One

In a surprising turn of events, the 2021 comedy film ‘Queenpins’, directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly and headlined by Kristen Bell, has climbed to the number one spot on Netflix’s film charts. Despite its earlier commercial failure and critical panning, the film is now outperforming high-profile movies on the streaming giant. It’s a testament to the transformative power of digital platforms in giving underperforming films a second chance.

‘Queenpins’: An Unlikely Champion

With a modest box office return of $1.2 million against a $20 million production budget and a ‘rotten’ score of 48 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Queenpins’ wasn’t exactly a hit upon release. The story revolves around a disenchanted suburban woman and her best friend who start an illegal, but highly profitable, counterfeit coupon racket. Critics, at the time of its release, largely dismissed the movie, calling it a ‘tangled mess’ and ‘nonsensical.’

Audience vs Critics: A Divided Opinion

However, the audience reactions have painted a different picture altogether. Garnering an 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers have taken to social media to praise the film’s humor and the stellar performances of Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn. This illustrates the often wide chasm between critics’ reviews and audience reception, showing that a film’s success may not always be dictated by critical opinion.

Netflix: A Lifeline for Underperforming Movies

The film’s resurgence on Netflix underscores the platform’s ability to breathe new life into movies that may have underperformed in their initial release. Digital platforms are increasingly shaping the fate of movies, with Netflix leading the pack. Concurrently, ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ the sequel to the hit stop-motion film ‘Chicken Run,’ holds the second spot on Netflix’s chart and has set a record as the highest-rated feature film by Aardman according to audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the end, ‘Queenpins’ story serves as a case study for filmmakers and producers, demonstrating that initial box office performance or critical reception may not be the final verdict on a film’s success. As digital streaming platforms continue to grow, they provide an alternative avenue for movies to find their audience, and, as ‘Queenpins’ has shown, even claim the top spot.