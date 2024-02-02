Queen Camilla Expresses Desire to Learn Tap Dancing

Queen Camilla, the president of the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), has expressed her fascination for tap dancing during her visit to the Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge. The Queen's interest was piqued when Strictly Come Dancing star, Johannes Radebe, presented her with a pair of steel-shod shoes.

Camilla's Love for Dance

The Duchess of Cornwall has long been an enthusiast of dance. She has been involved in ballet through her participation in the Silver Swans classes for the elderly at the Royal Academy of Dance. But her recent encounter with tap dancing has opened a new avenue to explore. Camilla praised the intricate rhythms and freedom that tap dancing offers, expressing her desire to learn the dance form. Despite being a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, she humorously apologised for not participating in the cha-cha-cha during the session.

Dance: A Key to Well-being

Camilla's visit to the RVS and her interaction with the beginners' dance class underscored the positive impact of dancing on memory, musicality, and overall well-being. The Queen's interest in dancing at the age of 76 highlights the notion that dance is a suitable and rewarding activity for all ages, contributing to both physical and mental health.

Future Dance Endeavours

Queen Camilla, during her interaction, hinted at her future dance endeavours. She expressed her intention to take up tap dancing, adding a new dimension to her love for dance. Her statement, 'considering taking it up in her dotage', suggests an eagerness to learn and grow, even in her later years. We might soon witness the Queen tapping her feet to the rhythm of tap dance in the near future.