Queen Camilla Celebrates Miniature Library Contributors at Windsor Castle Event

Queen Camilla recently hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to recognize and celebrate the individuals involved in the conception of the new Miniature Library collection. The event marked the centenary year of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House, a perfect 1:12 scale replica of a vast Edwardian home with a library of 200 books. The Miniature Library collection will be displayed alongside this iconic dollhouse, adding a modern touch to its century-old charm.

Contributors to the Miniature Library

The Queen welcomed renowned authors, illustrators, and binders who contributed to the Miniature Library project. This included famous figures in the literary world such as Sebastian Faulks, Jacqueline Wilson, Mallory Blackman, Alan Bennett, and Julia Donaldson. They offered their miniature manuscripts, adding to a collection that includes short stories, poetry collections, illustrated tales, plays, articles, and recipes. All pieces were either inspired by the Dolls' House or written specifically for this occasion.

Controversy and Appreciation

Despite the choice of her son, Tom Parker Bowles, as one of the writers sparking accusations of nepotism, the Queen gracefully handled the situation. She received a miniature book from the head of the Royal Bindery and expressed her admiration for the new collection, which she believes showcases the literary talent of the 21st century. Queen Camilla highlighted the joy literature brings to people and emphasized the importance of promoting reading and education.

Queen Camilla’s Style Statement

The Queen's outfit was a showstopper at the event. She was dressed in a royal blue skirt suit by Fiona Clare, adorned with detailed floral designs and white lacing. Complementing her outfit were knee-high black suede boots by Russell and Brombley and distinct jewelry. Notably, she wore the 'Apollo' mini blue topaz and diamond pendant in yellow gold by Kiki McDonough and a gold plate pendant featuring a ruby center stone with the initials of her five grandchildren from her first marriage. The royal fans readily praised her style choice.