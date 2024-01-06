Quebec Film ‘Ru’ Inspired by Kim Thuy’s Life Achieves Box Office Success

Charles-Olivier Michaud’s Quebec film ‘Ru,’ based on Kim Thuy’s autobiographical novel, is making waves in the world of cinema. The story of Tinh, a young ‘boat person’ who immigrates from Vietnam to Quebec with her family in 1978, has captured the hearts of audiences, grossing over $1.5 million at the box office since its release. This achievement places ‘Ru’ as the sixth Quebec-produced film to cross the million-dollar mark within a year, a record last held in 2011.

A Surge in Quebec Cinema

Quebec cinema is currently experiencing a renaissance, and ‘Ru’ is at its forefront. The film’s success is evident in the high attendance at Cinéma Beaubien, where it is expected to run throughout January. Director Michaud’s vision for ‘Ru’ was to create an intimate theatre experience. He emphasized the subtlety of performances and the meticulous framing of each shot, creating a film that resonates deeply with its audience.

Unfamiliar Perspectives

Michaud and Thuy first discussed the film in 2017, with a shared vision to capture the exotic and unfamiliar perspective of Quebec as seen by immigrants. Filmed in and around Montreal, ‘Ru’ showcases Quebec through the lens of newcomers, a reflection of Michaud’s desire to portray this unique angle.

Themes of Refuge and Integration

‘Ru’ delves into themes of welcoming and integrating refugees. The narrative, both in the film and Thuy’s actual life, echoes the experiences of Quebec citizens like Ginette Casavant. Casavant reflects on her own interactions with Vietnamese refugees and the ongoing efforts to support immigrants. The film’s success and the conversations it sparks underline the relevance and importance of these themes in today’s society.