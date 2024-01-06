en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Quebec Film ‘Ru’ Inspired by Kim Thuy’s Life Achieves Box Office Success

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
Quebec Film ‘Ru’ Inspired by Kim Thuy’s Life Achieves Box Office Success

Charles-Olivier Michaud’s Quebec film ‘Ru,’ based on Kim Thuy’s autobiographical novel, is making waves in the world of cinema. The story of Tinh, a young ‘boat person’ who immigrates from Vietnam to Quebec with her family in 1978, has captured the hearts of audiences, grossing over $1.5 million at the box office since its release. This achievement places ‘Ru’ as the sixth Quebec-produced film to cross the million-dollar mark within a year, a record last held in 2011.

A Surge in Quebec Cinema

Quebec cinema is currently experiencing a renaissance, and ‘Ru’ is at its forefront. The film’s success is evident in the high attendance at Cinéma Beaubien, where it is expected to run throughout January. Director Michaud’s vision for ‘Ru’ was to create an intimate theatre experience. He emphasized the subtlety of performances and the meticulous framing of each shot, creating a film that resonates deeply with its audience.

Unfamiliar Perspectives

Michaud and Thuy first discussed the film in 2017, with a shared vision to capture the exotic and unfamiliar perspective of Quebec as seen by immigrants. Filmed in and around Montreal, ‘Ru’ showcases Quebec through the lens of newcomers, a reflection of Michaud’s desire to portray this unique angle.

Themes of Refuge and Integration

‘Ru’ delves into themes of welcoming and integrating refugees. The narrative, both in the film and Thuy’s actual life, echoes the experiences of Quebec citizens like Ginette Casavant. Casavant reflects on her own interactions with Vietnamese refugees and the ongoing efforts to support immigrants. The film’s success and the conversations it sparks underline the relevance and importance of these themes in today’s society.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Thyana Kai Sebastian Represents Antigua and Barbuda in Miss OECS Pageant
Antigua and Barbuda’s very own Thyana Kai Sebastian has arrived in Dominica, ready to compete in the highly anticipated Miss OECS Pageant slated for January 12, 2024. The event, set against the backdrop of ‘Island Elegance Beauty Beyond Boundaries,’ promises a dazzling display of talent and grace from the region’s most accomplished young women. Sebastian’s
Thyana Kai Sebastian Represents Antigua and Barbuda in Miss OECS Pageant
81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' Triumphs in Fierce Competition
15 mins ago
81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' Triumphs in Fierce Competition
'Oppenheimer' Dominates 81st Golden Globes, Overshadowing 'Barbie'
17 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Dominates 81st Golden Globes, Overshadowing 'Barbie'
'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' Upsets 'Barbie'
5 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' Upsets 'Barbie'
Diverse Talents Shine at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024
7 mins ago
Diverse Talents Shine at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024
Ghanaian Rapper Gambo Collaborates with Music Industry Veterans for His Debut Album
15 mins ago
Ghanaian Rapper Gambo Collaborates with Music Industry Veterans for His Debut Album
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
46 seconds
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
1 min
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
2 mins
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
2 mins
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
3 mins
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
5 mins
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
5 mins
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
5 mins
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
6 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app