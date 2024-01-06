en English
Puyallup, Washington Prepares for Pop Culture Extravaganza with Star-Studded Summer Con

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:55 am EST
As the summer sun bathes the city in warmth and anticipation, Puyallup, Washington prepares to host a medley of pop culture events, each slated to be a tantalizing celebration of creativity and fandom.

Washington State Summer Con: A Nostalgic Reunion

From June 21st to the 23rd, the Washington State Summer Con promises an unforgettable experience for attendees. The spotlight of the event shines on a reunion that’s sure to ignite nostalgia: the cast of the gritty biker drama, ‘Sons of Anarchy’. Fans can look forward to meeting actors Charlie Hunnam, Mark Boone Junior, Theo Rossi, David Labrava, Emilio Rivera, and Ron Perlman, all of whom have left indelible marks in other high-profile franchises such as ‘Rebel Moon,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Star Trek Beyond,’ ‘Mayans M.C.,’ ‘Hellboy,’ ‘Transformers: ROTB,’ and ‘Fallout.’

In a delightful twist, the convention will also feature Sofia Boutella, acclaimed for her performances in ‘Rebel Moon,’ ‘The Mummy,’ and ‘Star Trek Beyond.’ More celebrities, artists, and creators are set to be announced, adding to the mounting excitement for the Summer Con.

(Read Also: Tacoma Shooting Claims Life of Mother of Seven, Community Rallies for Justice)

Prior Events: A Haven for Collectors and Gamers

Before the grand Summer Con, the Washington State Toy Show will transform Puyallup into a collector’s paradise on May 11th. However, even sooner, the city will play host to the Washington State Gaming Expo from March 29th to the 31st. This event will offer an immersive experience, featuring a roster of voice actors from popular video games. Names like Christopher Judge, Daisuke Tsuji, Nadji Jeter, Kenny James, and Steve Downes are sure to thrill gaming enthusiasts.

(Read Also: Electron Hydro and CEO Plead Guilty in Connection to Spill of Synthetic Turf in Puyallup River)

Embracing the Spirit of Fandom

The events encourage attendees to plunge deep into the spirit of fandom by partaking in cosplay and sharing their plans on social media. Tickets for these pop culture extravaganzas are already on sale, and fans everywhere are gearing up to immerse themselves in these vibrant celebrations of art, creativity, and shared passions.

