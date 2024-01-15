en English
Arts & Entertainment

Putin’s War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine’s Cultural Heritage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Putin’s War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine’s Cultural Heritage

The silent corridors of the Kherson Regional Museum echo with tales of devastation. Once a beacon of Ukraine’s cultural heritage, it now bears the scars of a brutal invasion. The museum’s caretaker, Olga Goncharova, stands amidst the ruins — her face a canvas of loss and defiance. Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has not only claimed lives and territory but has also waged a devastating battle against the country’s cultural identity, with at least 38 Ukrainian museums housing nearly 1.5 million art works damaged or destroyed.

War’s Impact on Ukraine’s Cultural Heritage

Goncharova’s story is a testament to this cultural erasure. As an employee at the Kherson Regional Museum for over two decades, she was forced to flee the city in spring 2022, as Russian military forces advanced. When Kherson was finally liberated in November, Goncharova returned to a museum that was barely recognisable — vandalized, with broken glass and missing exhibits.

As the Russian forces retreated to the opposite bank of the Dnieper river, they continued to shell the city, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. The war had not only uprooted Goncharova from her home but had also robbed her of the museum that had been her life’s work. The sight of the devastation moved her to tears, a poignant testament to the emotional toll of the war.

The Cost of War: Beyond the Battlefield

The destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage is an aspect of the conflict that often goes unnoticed, its significance dwarfed by the immediate horror of the battlefield. Yet, it is a loss that resonates deeply with the people of Ukraine. For them, these museums are not just buildings filled with artefacts. They are repositories of national identity, symbols of resilience, and reminders of a rich history that predates the current conflict. The vandalism of these cultural sites is a stark reminder of what is at stake in this war — not just territory, but the very soul of a nation.

Victory: A Hope for Restitution and Preservation

For Ukraine, victory in this war is essential. It is not just about reclaiming lost territory or ensuring the safety of its citizens. Winning means the potential restitution of stolen art and the preservation of a cultural heritage that is under threat. It means the opportunity to rebuild and restore, to heal the wounds inflicted on the country’s cultural landscape, and to ensure that future generations can experience and appreciate Ukraine’s rich history.

As the war rages on, people like Goncharova continue to bear witness to its devastating impact on Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Their stories underscore the importance of victory, and the pressing need for international support in this fight — not just for the sake of Ukraine, but for the preservation of cultural heritage that belongs to us all.

Arts & Entertainment Ukraine
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

