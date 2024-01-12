Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87

Swaran Kaur Bal, an esteemed Punjabi writer and folklore activist, passed away peacefully in her residence in Butala village, near Baba Bakala Sahib, Amritsar, at the age of 87. Known for her remarkable contributions to Punjabi culture and literature, Bal’s works illuminated the richness of Punjabi tradition and folklore to readers within and beyond Indian borders.

The Voice of Punjabi Folklore

Born on June 6, 1937, in the village Thatha, Tarn Taran district, Bal’s journey as a writer was as profound as it was impactful. Her debut work, ‘Majhe Di Main Jami Jayi’, a collection of Punjabi folk songs, became a sensation both domestically and internationally. Published in 2000, the book’s popularity led to several reprints, solidifying Bal’s status as a celebrated writer. Her final book, an autobiography titled ‘Zindagi Da Pandh’, published in 2005 by Punjabi Saath, served as a testament to her life, her determination, and her commitment to her culture and heritage.

An Active Advocate for Punjabi Culture

But literature was not Bal’s only vehicle for cultural promotion. A retired government school teacher, Bal remained active in her community, organizing cultural events like the annual ‘Mela Charkhe Da’. She was a frequent presence on radio and television, where she shared her extensive knowledge of folk songs. Her passion for culture also extended to sports. Bal contributed significantly to the establishment of a sports club that produced international hockey players, including Olympians.

Legacy: The ‘Grandmother of Butala’

Revered as the ‘Grandmother of Butala’, Bal’s journey was a testament to her resilience in the face of societal norms of the 1930s. Her educational journey was notably supported by her family, a rarity for women in that era. This backing played a crucial role in her development, and her leadership qualities were recognized early when she was appointed head girl at the Mata Sahib Deva Kaur Ashram Bhujangan in Kairon, Tarn Taran. As Dr. Nirmal Singh, founder of Punjabi Saath and editor of her books, pointed out, Bal’s life and success were a testament to the power of family support and self-belief.