en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:11 pm EST
Punjabi Writer and Folklore Activist Swaran Kaur Bal Passes Away at 87

Swaran Kaur Bal, an esteemed Punjabi writer and folklore activist, passed away peacefully in her residence in Butala village, near Baba Bakala Sahib, Amritsar, at the age of 87. Known for her remarkable contributions to Punjabi culture and literature, Bal’s works illuminated the richness of Punjabi tradition and folklore to readers within and beyond Indian borders.

The Voice of Punjabi Folklore

Born on June 6, 1937, in the village Thatha, Tarn Taran district, Bal’s journey as a writer was as profound as it was impactful. Her debut work, ‘Majhe Di Main Jami Jayi’, a collection of Punjabi folk songs, became a sensation both domestically and internationally. Published in 2000, the book’s popularity led to several reprints, solidifying Bal’s status as a celebrated writer. Her final book, an autobiography titled ‘Zindagi Da Pandh’, published in 2005 by Punjabi Saath, served as a testament to her life, her determination, and her commitment to her culture and heritage.

An Active Advocate for Punjabi Culture

But literature was not Bal’s only vehicle for cultural promotion. A retired government school teacher, Bal remained active in her community, organizing cultural events like the annual ‘Mela Charkhe Da’. She was a frequent presence on radio and television, where she shared her extensive knowledge of folk songs. Her passion for culture also extended to sports. Bal contributed significantly to the establishment of a sports club that produced international hockey players, including Olympians.

Legacy: The ‘Grandmother of Butala’

Revered as the ‘Grandmother of Butala’, Bal’s journey was a testament to her resilience in the face of societal norms of the 1930s. Her educational journey was notably supported by her family, a rarity for women in that era. This backing played a crucial role in her development, and her leadership qualities were recognized early when she was appointed head girl at the Mata Sahib Deva Kaur Ashram Bhujangan in Kairon, Tarn Taran. As Dr. Nirmal Singh, founder of Punjabi Saath and editor of her books, pointed out, Bal’s life and success were a testament to the power of family support and self-belief.

0
Arts & Entertainment History India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Orion Amphitheater: A Premier Venue Infusing Local Heritage with World-Class Performances
Immerse yourself in a concert experience like no other at the Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama. This venue, in its third season, has quickly become a beacon for major music acts, offering an intimacy that even those in the highest seats can appreciate. But what sets the Orion apart is not just the close-up views
Orion Amphitheater: A Premier Venue Infusing Local Heritage with World-Class Performances
Netflix's The Crown Memorabilia Set for Unique Online Auction
21 mins ago
Netflix's The Crown Memorabilia Set for Unique Online Auction
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
35 mins ago
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Ubisoft's 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Redefines In-Game Navigation with Memory Shards
7 mins ago
Ubisoft's 'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown' Redefines In-Game Navigation with Memory Shards
Young Catholic Cartoonist Uses Art for Faith Evangelization
11 mins ago
Young Catholic Cartoonist Uses Art for Faith Evangelization
Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream: An Unveiling of Season 3 and The Gauntlet
17 mins ago
Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream: An Unveiling of Season 3 and The Gauntlet
Latest Headlines
World News
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
2 mins
Waldo Cortes-Acosta's Unexpected Match-Up Against Idol Andrei Arlovski
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
4 mins
Health Department Uncovers Unhygienic Conditions in Kot Khalsa Food Factory
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
4 mins
Nick Saban's Legacy: Enrollment Surge and Economic Benefits at the University of Alabama
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
4 mins
Lahore General Hospital Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Charge Nurse
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
5 mins
Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees, Juan Soto Breaks Record
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
5 mins
SAP Hit with R4 Billion Fine in Major Bribery Scandal
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
5 mins
Punjab Cabinet Approves Series of Initiatives for Sectoral Improvement
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
5 mins
Nestle Purina's Petivity: IoT Innovation in Pet Healthcare
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
6 mins
Impact Wrestling Previews Hard To Kill PPV Event: Recaps, Highlights, and More
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app