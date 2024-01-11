en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science at the College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has unveiled plans to introduce a one-year certificate course in “interior design and decoration” for the academic year 2024-25. The announcement comes as a response to the burgeoning demand for proficient interior designers and decorators, an offshoot of the booming real estate and hospitality industries.

Curriculum Designed for Comprehensive Skill Set

The course is meticulously designed to offer a balance of theoretical instruction and practical experience. The curriculum delves into various facets of design and decoration, encapsulating the fundamental principles of both residential and commercial design. Moreover, it includes a deep dive into the realm of art and craft, and floral arrangements, and provides a comprehensive guide on furniture and furnishings.

Empowering Students for Self-Employment

Sharanjit Kaur Bal, the department head, has accentuated that the primary aim of the course is to equip students with the essential skills for self-employment. This initiative is in line with the university’s vision to foster entrepreneurship amongst its students and help them to pave their own path of success. The skills acquired through this course will empower students to start their own businesses such as art and craft schools, florist shops, or to work professionally as interior decorators.

With this move, PAU affirms its commitment to providing quality education that is not only academically rigorous but also practically relevant, keeping in step with the evolving industrial trends and demands. The launch of the new course is expected to not only boost the employment prospects of the students but also contribute positively to the flourishing interior design and decoration industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, in a strategic collaboration with Screen Queensland, has unveiled a screenplay adaptation initiative. The main objective of this initiative is to assist Queensland-based screenwriters in the development of film and television projects. This new venture is aimed at adapting popular titles from the Wattpad and WEBTOON digital platforms into screenplays, with the
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative
Chiang Mai's 'Glom Glom! Children's Festival': A Tapestry of Creativity and Play
23 mins ago
Chiang Mai's 'Glom Glom! Children's Festival': A Tapestry of Creativity and Play
Rapper Jelly Roll's Commitment to 5K Run: A Testament to His Health Journey
24 mins ago
Rapper Jelly Roll's Commitment to 5K Run: A Testament to His Health Journey
From 'Atlanta' to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.
2 mins ago
From 'Atlanta' to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.
Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash for Claiming Indian Cinema's Global Superiority
12 mins ago
Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash for Claiming Indian Cinema's Global Superiority
The Race is On: Casting for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' Heats Up
22 mins ago
The Race is On: Casting for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' Heats Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
23 seconds
Paramedic Competition in Wilson County: A Stage for Local Heroes
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
31 seconds
Elevated E. coli Levels Prompt Temporary Closure of Freers Beach in Tasmania
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
44 seconds
A New Era Begins: Speculation Over Lane Kiffin's Future Following Nick Saban's Retirement
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
2 mins
NASCAR's Cup Series Forges Ahead with Aerodynamic Changes to Boost Competitive Racing
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
2 mins
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
2 mins
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
15 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
15 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
26 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app