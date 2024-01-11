Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science at the College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has unveiled plans to introduce a one-year certificate course in “interior design and decoration” for the academic year 2024-25. The announcement comes as a response to the burgeoning demand for proficient interior designers and decorators, an offshoot of the booming real estate and hospitality industries.

Curriculum Designed for Comprehensive Skill Set

The course is meticulously designed to offer a balance of theoretical instruction and practical experience. The curriculum delves into various facets of design and decoration, encapsulating the fundamental principles of both residential and commercial design. Moreover, it includes a deep dive into the realm of art and craft, and floral arrangements, and provides a comprehensive guide on furniture and furnishings.

Empowering Students for Self-Employment

Sharanjit Kaur Bal, the department head, has accentuated that the primary aim of the course is to equip students with the essential skills for self-employment. This initiative is in line with the university’s vision to foster entrepreneurship amongst its students and help them to pave their own path of success. The skills acquired through this course will empower students to start their own businesses such as art and craft schools, florist shops, or to work professionally as interior decorators.

With this move, PAU affirms its commitment to providing quality education that is not only academically rigorous but also practically relevant, keeping in step with the evolving industrial trends and demands. The launch of the new course is expected to not only boost the employment prospects of the students but also contribute positively to the flourishing interior design and decoration industry.