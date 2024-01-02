Pune International Film Festival: Seven Marathi Films to Compete for Best Picture

The 22nd Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), slated to unfurl from January 18 to 25, is poised to spotlight the richness and diversity of Marathi cinema. This prestigious event is set to host a competition for the Best Marathi Picture, with seven notable films vying for the coveted accolade. The competition is not just about gaining recognition, but also about embracing a substantial incentive—a prize of Rs 5 lakh, announced by the Maharashtra government, for the standout film.

Competition Films at a Glance

Among the seven selected entries, one that particularly stands out is ‘Shyamchi Aai’, an adaptation of the autobiography of the esteemed social worker and freedom fighter, Sane Guruji. The film is helmed by Sujay Sunil Dahake, whose directorial prowess and storytelling acumen will be put to the test in this high-stakes competition.

Besides ‘Shyamchi Aai’, the other six contenders are ‘Naal Bhag 2’ directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, ‘Valli’ by Manoj Shinde, ‘Sthal (A Match)’ by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, ‘Bhehra (Deaf)’ by Shrikant Prabhakar, ‘Chabila’ by Anil Amrut Bhalerao, and ‘Gypsy’ by Shashi Chandrakant Khandare. Each film, with its unique narrative and creative vision, seeks to leave an indelible imprint on the audience, as well as on the international jury tasked with determining the winner.

A Platform for Recognition and Reward

The PIFF is not just a platform for showcasing cinematic talent but also for recognizing and rewarding it. The competition, besides the Best Marathi Picture award, will also include categories such as Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Cinematographer. Each of these categories carries a prize of Rs 25,000, bestowed by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal.

Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations for the festival are in full swing, with online registrations having commenced on December 23. Spot registrations at theaters will begin on January 5, facilitating greater participation in the festival. The festival, with a registration fee of Rs 800, promises to be a grand event, not just for the film industry, but also for movie buffs, who are eagerly waiting to witness the best of Marathi cinema.