Pune Celebrates Ramayana: A Fusion of Culture, History, and Spirituality

In the culturally vibrant city of Pune, India, a remarkable series of exhibitions and events are underway to celebrate and delve into the rich heritage associated with the Ramayana. The city, known for its deep-seated history and love for arts, has become a hub of activities that highlight the cultural and religious significance of the epic.

Preserving History with Manuscripts and Art

The Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, a well-respected historical research institution, is showcasing a staggering collection of 42,000 manuscripts. These include historical texts such as the Ramayana and Mahabharat, Ayurvedic manuscripts, and ancient depictions of deities. Historian Pandurang Balkawade highlighted the exhibition's role in educating visitors about the history of painting and organic colors in India. Such events serve as a tangible bridge to India's past, offering glimpses into the country's rich historical and artistic legacy.

A Treasure Trove of Ramayana Artefacts

P N Gadgil & Sons, a renowned name in the Indian jewellery industry, is hosting another exhibition featuring an extensive collection of Ramayana artefacts. From lithographs, miniatures, manuscripts to postcards, the display boasts pieces from Ajit Gadgil's collection. The exhibition also features contributions from esteemed artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, whose paintings have been reproduced as lithographs, offering a visual treat for art lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

Music, Community, and Spirituality

A new song about Lord Shri Ram by musician Harshit Abhiraj has been released and is available on various social media platforms. The song adds a modern touch to the traditional narrative, resonating with the younger generation while maintaining the spiritual essence. Further, Kirloskar Brothers Limited has donated over 100 pumps for water management and fire safety at the Shri Ram Mandir, showcasing the community's support for the religious monument.

Celebrations Beyond the City

A group of 10 cyclists embarked on a 13-day yatra from Pune to Ayodhya, sharing their experiences and inspiring many. In addition, live screenings and unveilings are scheduled, including the Ram Mandir Inauguration and a statue of Lord Hanuman. The Indian National Congress party will perform a Maha Aarti. Dr. Amita Sinha will deliver a lecture on the 'Sacred Landscape of Ayodhya' at MKSSS's Dr. B. N. College of Architecture, in association with INTACH Pune Chapter, further contributing to the city's celebration and exploration of the Ramayana.