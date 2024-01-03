en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Pulkit Samrat: A Surprise Tabla Serenade Reveals a New Artistic Facet

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
In a heartwarming display of artistic prowess, Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, renowned for his performances in the ‘Fukrey’ series, surprised fans and his girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, with a demonstration of his musical talent. Samrat showcased his skills on the tabla, a traditional Indian instrument, in a social media post that included a video of his performance.

Tabla Serenade: A Gesture of Love

The video, which was shared to usher in 2024, showed Pulkit serenading Kriti with his tabla playing, a gesture that left the actress and their fans visibly astonished. The post hinted at Kriti’s ‘jaw-dropping’ reaction, mirroring the surprise and delight of the actor’s followers.

Diversifying Talent: A New Dimension to Pulkit’s Artistry

Pulkit’s journey to learn and perform on the tabla underscores his commitment to diversifying his talents, highlighting his versatility beyond the realm of acting. This unexpected revelation of his musical prowess has not only impressed his partner, Kriti, but also his vast fan base, who have praised the actor for his dedication and ability to continually surprise.

Unveiling the Personal: An Intimate Glimpse into the Actor’s Life

The tabla serenade offered a personal glimpse into Pulkit’s life off the silver screen, providing audiences with an opportunity to appreciate a different facet of his artistry. This intimate window into the actor’s personal endeavors has piqued the curiosity of his fans, leaving them eager to see what other talents he might unveil in the future.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

