Pulitzer Prize-Winning 'Fat Ham' Breathes New Life into Shakespeare's Hamlet

With a Pulitzer Prize to its credit, 'Fat Ham' is a contemporary, comedic retelling of William Shakespeare's 'Hamlet', conceived from the vantage point of a queer, Black southern man named Juicy. The play is the brainchild of acclaimed playwright James Ijames, who ingeniously weaves in his experiences growing up in the U.S. South.

Advertisment

A Modern Twist on Shakespeare's Hamlet

'Fat Ham' presents an intriguing blend of traditional and contemporary elements, offering a fresh perspective on the timeless themes of identity, family, and sexuality. The play closely mirrors the original Hamlet's narrative of a misunderstood outsider, infusing it with modern sensibilities. It is currently available in an audio format on Audible, and a stage production featuring the original Broadway cast is scheduled for March at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood.

Infusion of the Playwright's Personal Experiences

Advertisment

Ijames, who related personally to Hamlet's character during his college years, has injected his own experiences into the narrative. The playwright's familiarity with the heightened language of the King James Bible in a Black Baptist church finds a parallel in Shakespeare's Elizabethan English, which he has seamlessly integrated into the dialogue of 'Fat Ham'.

A Closer Look at Juicy and Tedra

While 'Fat Ham' centers around Juicy's quest to avenge his father, it also brings to the forefront the character of Tedra, Juicy's mother. Ijames' portrayal of Tedra as self-aware and unashamed offers a stark contrast to Gertrude's characterization in Shakespeare's original play. This, combined with the reinterpretation of Hamlet's iconic 'what a piece of work is a man' monologue, underscores the play's powerful commentary on the complexities of human identity.