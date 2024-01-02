en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Public Domain Unleashes Horror: Steamboat Willie Reimagined

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Public Domain Unleashes Horror: Steamboat Willie Reimagined

On January 1, 2024, a pivotal milestone in U.S. copyright law occurred when the iconic 1928 character Steamboat Willie, the precursor to Disney’s Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain. This development opened avenues for creators to reinterpret and reimagine the beloved character, leading to a surge of unusual and unexpected projects, including a horror-comedy movie set to begin production in the coming months.

A Sinister Twist on a Beloved Character

Directed by Steven LaMorte, known for his work on various projects including ‘Miss America World Final’ and Amy Correa Bell’s music video ‘F*ck It I’m Good’, the upcoming film promises a dark and malevolent twist on the traditionally joyful character. The plot revolves around a sadistic mouse terrorizing unsuspecting passengers on a ferry, a stark departure from the character’s original portrayal.

LaMorte expressed his enthusiasm for the project, eager to explore and present a sinister side to a character that has historically spread joy. While the name ‘Mickey Mouse’ is conspicuously absent from the film due to Disney’s continued intellectual property protection over the character, the film will instead carry the name ‘Steamboat Willie.’

Public Domain: A Gateway for Creatives

Steamboat Willie’s entrance into the public domain has sparked a wave of creativity and innovation, particularly in the horror genre. This trend was initiated with the release of ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’, a horror film that grossed over $5.2 million on a modest $100,000 budget, after Winnie the Pooh’s copyright lapsed in 2023.

Additionally, a trailer for another film, ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’, was recently released. Directed by Jamie Bailey, the film features a plot where a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse terrorizes a group during a birthday celebration at an amusement arcade.

Public Domain Characters and Their Impact on Pop Culture

The sudden influx of horror-themed interpretations of public domain characters is impacting pop culture and causing controversy among fans. While some are intrigued by the twisted reimaginations, others question the ethics of distorting beloved characters into sinister figures.

Despite the controversy, it is undeniable that the lapse of copyright protections has allowed filmmakers to push boundaries and explore new narratives, adding depth and diversity to the entertainment industry. As more characters enter the public domain, it will be fascinating to observe the evolution of these narratives and their influence on popular culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Prem Patanga': A Theatrical Exploration of Love and Professional Struggles in Bhopal

By BNN Correspondents

The Sopranos Cast to Host an Exclusive Event, Offering Fans a Unique Experience

By BNN Correspondents

Alanis Morissette Discovers Her Jewish Heritage on 'Finding Your Roots'

By BNN Correspondents

Nancy Xu and Will Mellor Celebrate New Year Amidst TV Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 48 seconds
Richard Boyd Art Gallery Rings in the New Year with Diverse Art Exhibi ...
heart comment 0
Behind the Scenes of ‘Sex Education’: An Extra’s Revelations

By BNN Correspondents

Behind the Scenes of 'Sex Education': An Extra's Revelations
Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season

By BNN Correspondents

Auburn Community Concert Band Calls for Musicians Ahead of 2024 Summer Concert Season
Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering

By BNN Correspondents

Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering
ITV Passes on Mollie King for ‘This Morning’ Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience

By BNN Correspondents

ITV Passes on Mollie King for 'This Morning' Hosting Role Due to Lack of Live Broadcasting Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
25 seconds
Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
26 seconds
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
33 seconds
Study Reveals Impact of Mouth Breathing on Periodontal Health
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
37 seconds
Flavio Varela: A Boxer's Dream and a Nation's Aspiration
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
39 seconds
Airdrieonians Triumph Over Inverness: A Testament to McCabe's Tactical Prowess
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
41 seconds
DStv Premiership Mid-Season Review: Pirates, Chiefs, and Sundowns Make Notable Strides
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
41 seconds
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
41 seconds
Congressional Pacific Islands Caucus Reinforces U.S. Commitment in 2023
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
47 seconds
APC Counters PDP's Criticism of President Tinubu's New Year Message
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
46 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
50 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
53 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app