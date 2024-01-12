Public Divided Over Marisa Abela’s Portrayal of Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ Biopic Trailer

The trailer for the upcoming biopic of late singer Amy Winehouse, ‘Back to Black’, has stirred an online storm, with casting controversy at its epicenter. The choice of Marisa Abela to portray the iconic Winehouse has divided fans, with many expressing dissatisfaction over her resemblance and vocal match to the late singer.

Public Divided Over Casting

The unveiling of the trailer has provoked strong reactions, primarily centered around Abela’s portrayal of the soulful singer. Critics argue that she does not convincingly embody Winehouse in appearance or voice, casting a shadow over the film’s potential success. The internet bristles with comments of disappointment, with some fans even calling for a boycott.

Surprising Support Amid Controversy

Despite the backlash, there are viewers who have been positively surprised by the trailer. These fans found it emotionally impactful and expressed interest in seeing the film in theaters. A beacon of support also comes from an unexpected source: Mitch Winehouse, Amy’s father. He has publicly supported the film and Abela’s portrayal, despite the controversy.

‘Back to Black’: An Insight into Winehouse’s Life

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, ‘Back to Black’ showcases Winehouse’s meteoric rise in the music industry and her tumultuous personal life. The film features Jack O’Connell as her husband Blake Fielder-Civil, and Juliet Cowan and Eddie Marsan as her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse. The film’s release date is set for May 10, offering a fresh cinematic perspective on the life of the singer whose untimely death left a void in the music industry.