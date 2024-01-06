Prong and Voivod Announce Double-Headlining 2024 North American Tour

In an exciting development for metal music enthusiasts, New York City’s revered heavy metal band Prong and Canada’s iconic heavy metal band Voivod have announced a double-headlining North American tour slated for 2024. The much-anticipated tour includes a performance at the renowned UC Theatre in Berkeley, California, on March 9.

Prong: A Unique Fusion of Metal Styles

Prong, which was formed in 1986, has carved a niche for itself in the metal scene with its unique blend of groove metal, thrash metal, and industrial sounds. The band’s current lineup features Tommy Victor, Jason Christopher, and Tyler Bogliole. Over the course of their illustrious career, they have released 13 studio albums, with ‘State of Emergency’ being their latest offering from the previous year.

Voivod: Progressive Evolution in Metal Music

Voivod, which originated from Jonquiere, Quebec, in 1982, has undergone various stylistic transformations over their 16 studio albums. Starting as a speed metal group, they have progressively incorporated elements of progressive and thrash metal into their music, giving them a unique and recognizable sound. The band’s lineup includes Michael Langevin, Denis Belanger, Daniel Mongrain, and Dominic Laroche.

A Must-See Event for Metalheads

This double-headlining tour presents a unique opportunity for fans of metal music to witness these enduring acts perform live. With their distinct styles and shared commitment to innovation within the genre, both Prong and Voivod are sure to deliver electrifying performances that will resonate with new and long-standing fans alike.