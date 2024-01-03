en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Prominent WME Agent Jon Rosen To Launch His Own Management Firm

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Prominent WME Agent Jon Rosen To Launch His Own Management Firm

Jon Rosen, a respected agent from WME (William Morris Endeavor) known for representing popular news anchors and celebrity chefs, is poised to exit the agency. His next venture? Launching his own management firm. Rosen’s remarkable career has been characterized by his representation of leading television figures. These include the likes of NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle, Willie Geist, and Hallie Jackson, as well as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Rosen’s Clientele and Their Future

Other notable clients under Rosen’s wing include ABC News’ Robin Roberts and esteemed chef Rachael Ray. These high-profile personalities are expected to maintain their ties with WME for agency representation, while being managed under the banner of Rosen’s new firm. Rosen’s reputation for identifying and nurturing talent, particularly within Food Network and HGTV stars, has been a defining aspect of his career.

Rosen’s Impact on Brand Endorsements

He has orchestrated deals that have seen celebrities join forces with major brands such as Kohl’s and Target. This knack for creating lucrative partnerships has undoubtedly contributed to the ascent of many celebrities to A-list status.

Rosen’s Journey: From Internship to Talent Agency Industry Leader

Rosen’s journey into talent representation commenced post-college with an internship, which ultimately led to a position in the William Morris mailroom, facilitated by familial connections. His early ambition and relentless drive have been well documented, notably in Allen Salkin’s book, “From Scratch: Inside The Food Network.” This account traces Rosen’s rise from being a former college soccer player to becoming a significant figure in the talent agency industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
The $1 Million Dollar Question: An Untold Story Behind JAY-Z and UGK's 'Big Pimpin' Collaboration
In a recent revelation that has sent ripples through the music industry, music executive Greg Taylor shared an intriguing tale from the year 2000, highlighting a momentous collaboration that almost didn’t happen. The collaboration in question was none other than the hit record “Big Pimpin'” by JAY-Z and UGK. The Reluctance of Pimp C The
The $1 Million Dollar Question: An Untold Story Behind JAY-Z and UGK's 'Big Pimpin' Collaboration
Amazon Music Unlimited Provides 3-Month Free Trial to New Subscribers
2 mins ago
Amazon Music Unlimited Provides 3-Month Free Trial to New Subscribers
Daniel Orubo's 'Hanky Panky': A Beacon of Queer Narratives in Animation
4 mins ago
Daniel Orubo's 'Hanky Panky': A Beacon of Queer Narratives in Animation
Acoustic Guitar Maestro Michael Lucarelli to Perform at Sound Bites Grill
1 min ago
Acoustic Guitar Maestro Michael Lucarelli to Perform at Sound Bites Grill
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
1 min ago
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
David Beckham Teases Victoria's 'Working Class' Claim Amid New Year's Celebration
2 mins ago
David Beckham Teases Victoria's 'Working Class' Claim Amid New Year's Celebration
Latest Headlines
World News
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
42 seconds
'Hard Knocks': Behind the Scenes with the Miami Dolphins
Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins
45 seconds
Ikaika Malloe Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for UCLA Bruins
Embracing ADHD: The Journey of Jessica McCabe
56 seconds
Embracing ADHD: The Journey of Jessica McCabe
Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities
1 min
Congress Reconvenes: Deadlines, Debates, and Priorities
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
1 min
Entertainment Updates: Bigg Boss 17, K-Drama Reviews, and 2024 Fashion Trends
Olympian Ilona Maher Champions Body Positivity by Normalizing Cellulite
2 mins
Olympian Ilona Maher Champions Body Positivity by Normalizing Cellulite
UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Appoint Ikaika Malloe as New Defensive Coordinator
Maharashtra's Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening
2 mins
Maharashtra's Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening
Ronaldo's FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Ronaldo's FifPro World XI Nomination Sparks Controversy
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
12 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
14 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
33 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
41 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app