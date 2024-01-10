Production of ‘Avatar 3’ Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release

Renowned actor Sam Worthington, famed for his portrayal of Jake Sully in the Avatar film series, has officially announced that the production of ‘Avatar 3’ is set to resume next month. This move is a significant stride towards the eagerly anticipated 2025 release date of the film.

Resumption of Production and Anticipated Release

Worthington unveiled his excitement about the project in a recent interview with People magazine. He hinted at the unprecedented scale of the upcoming movie, stirring up excitement among the franchise’s global fanbase. The project’s director, James Cameron, also confirmed his commitment to spending two years on post-production with the intention of releasing the film by Christmas 2025.

New Elements and Delays

Cameron’s revelation that the third installment will carry thematic elements revolving around fire and introduce a fresh culture associated with this concept has further sparked intrigue. The Avatar franchise, however, has faced setbacks with the release dates for the upcoming three sequels delayed by a year each due to various production challenges.

Future of the Franchise

‘Avatar 3’ is now on the calendar for December 19, 2025, ‘Avatar 4’ for 2029, and ‘Avatar 5’ for 2031. By the release of the final film, Worthington will be 55, and co-star Zoe Saldana will be 53. This presents a notable age disparity from when they portrayed their characters in the first film during their late twenties. As the franchise progresses, it will be intriguing to see how these characters evolve, and how the storyline accommodates this evolution.