en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Production of ‘Avatar 3’ Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:53 am EST
Production of ‘Avatar 3’ Set to Resume: Aiming for 2025 Release

Renowned actor Sam Worthington, famed for his portrayal of Jake Sully in the Avatar film series, has officially announced that the production of ‘Avatar 3’ is set to resume next month. This move is a significant stride towards the eagerly anticipated 2025 release date of the film.

Resumption of Production and Anticipated Release

Worthington unveiled his excitement about the project in a recent interview with People magazine. He hinted at the unprecedented scale of the upcoming movie, stirring up excitement among the franchise’s global fanbase. The project’s director, James Cameron, also confirmed his commitment to spending two years on post-production with the intention of releasing the film by Christmas 2025.

New Elements and Delays

Cameron’s revelation that the third installment will carry thematic elements revolving around fire and introduce a fresh culture associated with this concept has further sparked intrigue. The Avatar franchise, however, has faced setbacks with the release dates for the upcoming three sequels delayed by a year each due to various production challenges.

Future of the Franchise

‘Avatar 3’ is now on the calendar for December 19, 2025, ‘Avatar 4’ for 2029, and ‘Avatar 5’ for 2031. By the release of the final film, Worthington will be 55, and co-star Zoe Saldana will be 53. This presents a notable age disparity from when they portrayed their characters in the first film during their late twenties. As the franchise progresses, it will be intriguing to see how these characters evolve, and how the storyline accommodates this evolution.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Brad Paisley to Headline 40th An Appalachian Summer Festival
The 40th anniversary of An Appalachian Summer Festival, hosted by Appalachian State University, is set to welcome country music luminary, Brad Paisley, as the headlining act. The concert is slated for Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., in the iconic Kidd Brewer Stadium. Tickets for the Brad Paisley concert will be made available to
Brad Paisley to Headline 40th An Appalachian Summer Festival
The CW Network's 'Wild Cards': A Shift Towards the Familiar
11 mins ago
The CW Network's 'Wild Cards': A Shift Towards the Familiar
A New Era in Avengers Series: The Impossible City Review
16 mins ago
A New Era in Avengers Series: The Impossible City Review
Bard-a-Thon: A Deep Dive into Shakespeare's Works
4 mins ago
Bard-a-Thon: A Deep Dive into Shakespeare's Works
The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches
5 mins ago
The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches
'Mean Girls' Returns as a Musical Adaptation: A Reimagination for the TikTok Generation
8 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Returns as a Musical Adaptation: A Reimagination for the TikTok Generation
Latest Headlines
World News
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
8 seconds
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
38 seconds
Janet Yellen Champions IRA Tax Credits to Tackle High Living Costs
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
50 seconds
Renalytix's KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
3 mins
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
3 mins
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
3 mins
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with 'First Line' Initiative
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
4 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
4 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
4 mins
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app