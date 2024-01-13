Producers Guild of America Unveils Best Feature Award Nominations

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has unveiled the nominations for its best feature award, historically a reliable gauge for potential Oscar contenders. The ten nominations include a blend of big productions, critical favorites, and international films, signifying the breadth and diversity of the Academy. The nominated titles are ‘American Fiction,’ ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Maestro,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Past Lives,’ ‘Poor Things,’ and ‘The Zone of Interest.’

Surprises and Snubs

Breaking with tradition, the PGA has included two international films, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘The Zone of Interest,’ in its nominations, sidelining typical studio fare. A few anticipated contenders such as ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Air,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ and ‘May December’ were notably absent from the list. Despite these exclusions, three films – ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Barbie,’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ – have received top nominations from the producers, directors, and actors guilds, indicating a robust chance of being Oscar nominees.

Other Category Nominations

Alongside the best feature award, the PGA announced nominations for Animated Feature, Documentary, Episodic Drama, Episodic Comedy, Limited or Anthology Series, Television Movie or Streamed Movie, Nonfiction Television, Live Variety, Sketch Stand-up or Talk Show, Game or Competition Show, Sports Program, and Children’s Program. Noteworthy nominees across these categories include popular titles like ‘The Crown,’ ‘Barry,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘All the Light We Cannot See,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ and ‘Goosebumps.’

Looking Forward to the PGA Awards

The PGA’s selections offer a peek into the industry’s acknowledgment of exceptional productions across various genres and formats. The winners of these prestigious awards will be unveiled on February 25, 2024. With the historical accuracy of the PGA best feature award in predicting the Best Picture winner at the Oscars, the nominations stir excitement and speculation for the upcoming Oscar nominations.