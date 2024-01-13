en English
Arts & Entertainment

Producer Ron Browz Calls Out Social Media Platforms Over Royalty Issues

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
Producer Ron Browz Calls Out Social Media Platforms Over Royalty Issues

Ron Browz, the ingenious producer behind Nas’ legendary diss track ‘Ether,’ has cast a spotlight on a burgeoning issue in the digital music landscape. Browz has voiced concerns about the lack of structure and system in place on certain social media platforms to ensure artists and producers receive their deserved royalties. This issue has resulted in a considerable loss of income for Browz, particularly following the prolific use of his ‘Ether’ beat to underscore two highly publicized incidents on the internet.

The ‘Ether’ Phenomenon

The ‘Ether’ beat, an iconic piece of the hip-hop tapestry, was recently used in two notable instances on the internet. The first involved comedian Katt Williams during a ‘Club Shay Shay’ interview, and the second featured sports commentator Stephen A. Smith in a lengthy critique of Jason Whitlock. Both instances carried a level of disrespect akin to the original intent of ‘Ether,’ bringing Browz’s work back into the limelight.

Behind the ‘Ether’ Beat

Perhaps most fascinating is the backstory of the ‘Ether’ beat itself. This particular track was one of several Browz offered to Jay-Z’s A&R, Kyambo ‘Hip Hop’ Joshua, before it was ultimately used by Nas. Browz’s work has had a lasting impact, with ‘Ether’ being one of the most recognizable beats in hip-hop history.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Arab Money’

Beyond ‘Ether,’ Browz also touched upon the controversy surrounding another of his productions, ‘Arab Money’ by Busta Rhymes. This track has drawn criticism for its use of the Islamic Shahada in the lyrics, sparking potential accusations of bigotry in the current social media climate.

Browz’s Favorite Work

Despite the challenges and controversies, Browz remains positive about his work. He cites ‘Pop Champagne,’ a collaboration with Jim Jones and Juelz Santana, as his favorite track from his impressive discography. This upbeat and celebratory anthem stands in stark contrast to the confrontational nature of ‘Ether’ and the controversy of ‘Arab Money,’ showcasing Browz’s versatility as a producer.

Arts & Entertainment Music Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

