Problem Stick: Embracing Imperfection in Music for 15 Years

Formed in 2008, Problem Stick has carved a unique niche in the music industry by embracing ‘wrong notes’ and a sense of controlled chaos. Led by Wayne Newcome, the band’s music is a symphony of imperfection and messiness, often featuring elements of distortion and a mix of eclectic musical influences.

Problem Stick’s Unique Sound

The band’s style has been described as a blend of various artists such as Tom Waits, Roky Erickson, The Beatles, the Velvet Underground, George Jones, and the Ramones, but with a distinct, noisy twist. The result is a unique sound that combines psychedelic rock, humor, and a DIY horror aesthetic.

Embracing Imperfection for 15 Years

Despite the evolving music scene, Problem Stick has stayed true to their distinctive sound for 15 years. Newcome’s philosophy, as quoted from a 2008 article, underscores the band’s acceptance of ‘wrong notes’ and their commitment to create music that is uniquely their own. This commitment has seen the band continue to perform, maintaining their distinctive sound that has won them a dedicated fanbase.

A Promising Performance at M&J Tavern

Problem Stick is set to bring their unique and entertaining performance to M&J Tavern in Bend. The performance promises to be a showcase of the band’s signature controlled chaos and its embrace of ‘wrong notes’. Fans can anticipate an evening of entertainment that is both unique and captivating.