Prize Horse: A Fresh Take on Alt-Rock with Debut Album 'Under Sound'

Prize Horse, the Minneapolis-based trio, is ready to take the alt-rock scene by storm with their debut album 'Under Sound'. Comprising of Jake Beitel, Olivia Johnson, and Jon Brenner, the band rose to prominence with their 2022 EP 'Welder' and they're now set to further cement their position with this upcoming release.

Advertisment

Fresh Take on Shoegaze

Known for their fuzzy, grungy sound, Prize Horse is all about delivering powerful chords and cathartic lyrics. Tracks like 'Further From My Start' and 'Stone' promise a fresh take on the shoegaze genre, an indication of the band's versatility and musical depth.

An Interview with Uproxx

Advertisment

In a recent interview with Uproxx, vocalist/guitarist Jake Beitel shed light on the band's music, inspirations, and memorable experiences. A self-description of their music in four words: hefty, bummer, iced, paramount, Beitel expressed his desire for their music to evoke feelings that resonate with listeners, rather than changing the world.

He cited Corey Coffman of Gleemer as a major influence, not just musically but also as a producer and friend. Beitel reminisced about an exceptional meal at Raising Cane's and the best concert he attended featuring Stove, Slow Mass, and Options in Chicago. 'Dim Light Coming Down' by Little Kid is a song that emotionally moves him.

A Healing Cave and J. Mascis

The band's most unusual tour crash was in a healing cave with natural crystals in Rapid City, SD. There, they were told the water had cured cancer and learned that J. Mascis had once performed in the same location. This experience, like their music, promises to be a part of their narrative that is as captivating as it is unique.