en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out Against Pay Disparity in Bollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out Against Pay Disparity in Bollywood

Prominent actress Priyanka Chopra has emerged as a vocal advocate against pay disparity in the Indian film industry, shedding light on the entrenched gender inequalities that plague Bollywood. Backed by her significant body of work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Chopra’s critique of the industry’s pay structure carries a strong resonance.

Challenging Gender Stereotypes

Chopra’s discussion on pay disparity stems from the insecurities she attributes to men in the film industry. She emphasizes the urgency of challenging and uprooting these deeply ingrained gender stereotypes, which often manifest in the form of unequal pay. Recounting her personal experiences, Chopra affirms that women in the industry are often paid less than their male counterparts, a reality she has faced throughout her career.

Shifting Industry Standards

Despite the systemic inequality, Chopra notes a gradual shift in the industry. She has observed a positive change towards a more equitable environment for women. This evolution, while slow, is a testament to the efforts of artists like Chopra herself, who use their platforms to advocate for fairness and equality.

The Human Cost of Fame

Alongside her commentary on pay disparity, Chopra engages in a deeper discourse on the lifestyle that comes with fame. In a video she shared featuring fellow actor Pankaj Tripathi, the value of slowing down and rejecting the high-speed lifestyle often glamorized by the industry is discussed. Echoing Tripathi’s philosophy, Chopra underscores the importance of personal well-being, highlighting the detrimental effects of constant busyness and exhaustion that often accompany fame.

The dialogue between Chopra and Tripathi presents a holistic perspective on the entertainment industry, drawing attention to not only the financial disparities but also the personal costs associated with a career in film. It is in this context that their recent projects, including Tripathi’s ‘Kadak Sing’ and ‘OMG 2’, and Chopra’s upcoming movie ‘Love Again’, where she stars opposite her husband Nick Jonas, are cast in a new light.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 mins ago
Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Style
Ira Khan, daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, and her fiance Nupur Shikhare, were enveloped in pre-wedding festivities, culminating in a celebration of love, tradition, and personal style. The event, filled with laughter, dance, and joy, offered a sneak peek into the couple’s upcoming wedding set for January 10 in Udaipur. Embracing Tradition with
Ira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities: A Blend of Tradition and Personal Style
Kai Cenat's Viral Meltdown: The Pressure and Passion of Competitive Gaming
26 mins ago
Kai Cenat's Viral Meltdown: The Pressure and Passion of Competitive Gaming
DPI in Gaming Mice: A Key Factor in Gaming Precision
26 mins ago
DPI in Gaming Mice: A Key Factor in Gaming Precision
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Daughter, Credits Her for Recovery
23 mins ago
Jeremy Renner Celebrates 53rd Birthday with Daughter, Credits Her for Recovery
Epic Games Stirs Competition with Unique Incentive in Fortnite's Ranked Cup Tournament
24 mins ago
Epic Games Stirs Competition with Unique Incentive in Fortnite's Ranked Cup Tournament
'Christmas Vacation' Reunion: Brian Doyle Murray Joins Cast of 'A Christmas Letter'
24 mins ago
'Christmas Vacation' Reunion: Brian Doyle Murray Joins Cast of 'A Christmas Letter'
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
29 seconds
India's Supreme Court Annuls Early Release of Bilkis Bano Case Convicts
House of Commons Unites Over Post Office Scandal: A Rare Moment of Unity
1 min
House of Commons Unites Over Post Office Scandal: A Rare Moment of Unity
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Clash
5 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic in FA Cup Clash
Legislative Text for Border Deal Faces Delay, Unanswered Questions Persist
5 mins
Legislative Text for Border Deal Faces Delay, Unanswered Questions Persist
Conservative Party Selects Peter Bone's Girlfriend as Candidate for By-Election
6 mins
Conservative Party Selects Peter Bone's Girlfriend as Candidate for By-Election
Mental Health Resolutions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Well-being
6 mins
Mental Health Resolutions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide to Well-being
Bottled Water Contains Up to 240,000 Pieces of Plastic, Study Finds
7 mins
Bottled Water Contains Up to 240,000 Pieces of Plastic, Study Finds
Trevor Bauer: A Personal Reformation Following Assault Allegations
7 mins
Trevor Bauer: A Personal Reformation Following Assault Allegations
Cristo Rey FC Defies Odds: Advances to Semifinals Despite Loss
11 mins
Cristo Rey FC Defies Odds: Advances to Semifinals Despite Loss
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
49 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
4 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
8 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app