Priyanka Chopra Jonas' New Home, Box Office Struggle for 'Fighter', and More

In a recent display of domesticity, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveiled glimpses of what seems to be her new abode through Instagram. This comes in the wake of reports suggesting her departure from her Los Angeles residence due to mold infestation. Concurrently, Bollywood heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor garnered attention with their appearance at the India Art Fair in New Delhi. However, overshadowing these events is the underwhelming performance of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Fighter' at the box office, experiencing a slump on its eighth day post-release.

'Fighter' Struggles to Takeoff at Box Office

The film, helmed by director Siddharth Anand, has been grappling with a lukewarm response at the Indian box office. Despite a promising start, grossing Rs 143.35 crore in its first seven days, the film encountered a significant drop on day eight, securing only Rs 5.75 crore. Reasons speculated behind the film's below-par performance range from weak promotional strategies to the genre being unrelatable to the audience. A worldwide box office total of Rs 250 crore lends weight to these speculations.

Anand's Assessment Sparks Viral Reactions

Anand's take on the film's struggle has stirred up a social media storm. The director expressed his belief that the film's core theme of dogfights might be alien to a major chunk of the Indian populace, who have not experienced air travel or airport visits. This correlation drawn by the filmmaker has garnered significant backlash on social media, with numerous users questioning the logic behind his statement.

'Fighter': A Missed Punch?

Despite housing industry stalwarts like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, 'Fighter' has failed to connect with the audience. Initial expectations projected the film to surpass the Rs 146 crore mark domestically. However, mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, coupled with a declining performance, indicate a missed punch by the much-anticipated cinematic extravaganza.