Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban Set Sail in AGBO's Pirate Epic 'The Bluff' for Prime Video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas embarks on a thrilling adventure in the high seas with Karl Urban in talks to co-star in The Bluff, a captivating 19th-century Caribbean pirate narrative. Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the powerhouse collaboration of AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, this film is poised to be a standout addition to Prime Video's expansive library. With a production kickoff planned for this spring in Australia, audiences worldwide can anticipate a riveting tale of piracy, family, and redemption, streaming in over 240 countries and territories.

Advertisment

Charting New Waters

The Bluff presents an enthralling storyline where Chopra Jonas portrays a formidable ex-pirate, forced to confront her dark past to safeguard her kin. This project not only showcases her dynamic range as an actress but also marks a significant reunion with AGBO and Amazon MGM Studios, following the global success of the spy thriller Citadel. With Karl Urban potentially joining the cast, the film promises to deliver an electrifying combination of talent and storytelling prowess. Chopra Jonas, apart from her illustrious filmography, has recently ventured into the literary world, becoming a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir, Unfinished.

Behind the Scenes

Advertisment

Helmed by Flowers, who comes off the success of Bob Marley: One Love, The Bluff is co-written by Joe Ballarini. The production team boasts a blend of industry stalwarts, including Anthony and Joe Russo of AGBO, alongside Cinestar Pictures' Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana. The film's development underscores AGBO's commitment to presenting globally resonant stories, a vision shared by Cinestar Pictures, co-founded by the Saldana sisters. This strategic partnership aims to broaden narrative landscapes and champion diverse, compelling content for a global audience.

Expanding Horizons

The collaboration between Chopra Jonas, AGBO, and Amazon MGM Studios extends beyond The Bluff, promising a future rich with creative storytelling and international appeal. With the imminent production of Citadel's second season and Chopra Jonas's other Hollywood and Bollywood projects on the horizon, her trajectory continues to ascend. Meanwhile, AGBO's reputation as a creator of globally successful franchises, such as Extraction and The Gray Man, combined with Amazon MGM's distribution prowess, sets the stage for The Bluff to become a landmark release on Prime Video.

As this pirate saga prepares to set sail, it represents more than just another film; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in storytelling. With its rich narrative, stellar cast, and the creative vision of its production team, The Bluff is poised to captivate audiences and critics alike, further cementing the legacies of its creators and stars. As viewers eagerly await its premiere, one thing is clear: this film is not just a journey across the high seas but into the depths of human resilience and redemption.