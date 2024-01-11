Princess Superstar Returns to Chart with ‘Perfect Exceeder’ after 17 Years

The stage is abuzz with an unlikely resurrection, as rapper Concetta Kirschner, known by her moniker, Princess Superstar, returns to the music charts after a 17-year hiatus. Her 2006 track, ‘Perfect Exceeder,’ a collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Mason, has re-entered the UK Top 40 Charts and made its debut on the US Billboard Chart. Placed at 12 in the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs category, the song’s resurgence owes itself to its inclusion in the Golden Globe-nominated film ‘Saltburn,’ where it underscored a party scene featuring actor Barry Keoghan.

The Turbulent Past of ‘Perfect Exceeder’

While the track’s newfound popularity brings joy, it also unearths a tumultuous past. Despite a clause in her contract ensuring creative control, Kirschner faced a bitter reality when Ministry of Sound Records released a music video for ‘Perfect Exceeder’ that did not feature her. Instead, models took her place, lip-synching her lyrics and even touring as Princess Superstar, leading to a maelstrom of confusion among her fans.

Kirschner managed to halt the misleading touring activity with a cease and desist letter, but the music video remained untouched. This episode, a stark imposition on her creative rights, left a lasting impact on the artist, who watched her work being overshadowed by the label’s actions.

A Rebirth on the Charts and Healing Experience

The track’s organic revival, however, has been a healing experience for Kirschner. This time around, ‘Perfect Exceeder’ is connecting with audiences without the heavy hand of label marketing. Industry professionals, including Paula Moore, CEO of Greater Than Distribution, and Dave Cronen, Director of Trust Management, have acknowledged the initial mismanagement of Kirschner’s work and celebrated the song’s resurgence through social media and fan engagement.

Princess Superstar: A Lasting Legacy

With eight studio albums to her name and a career peppered with collaborations with various artists, Kirschner’s music has a lasting appeal. The renewed success of ‘Perfect Exceeder’ is a testament to her talent. Recently, she received praise from Doja Cat, a notable figure in the rap industry, further solidifying her impact in the music scene. As Princess Superstar makes her triumphant return, fans can eagerly anticipate more rhythm and rhymes from this resilient rapper.