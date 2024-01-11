en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Princess Superstar Returns to Chart with ‘Perfect Exceeder’ after 17 Years

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST
Princess Superstar Returns to Chart with ‘Perfect Exceeder’ after 17 Years

The stage is abuzz with an unlikely resurrection, as rapper Concetta Kirschner, known by her moniker, Princess Superstar, returns to the music charts after a 17-year hiatus. Her 2006 track, ‘Perfect Exceeder,’ a collaboration with Dutch DJ and producer Mason, has re-entered the UK Top 40 Charts and made its debut on the US Billboard Chart. Placed at 12 in the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs category, the song’s resurgence owes itself to its inclusion in the Golden Globe-nominated film ‘Saltburn,’ where it underscored a party scene featuring actor Barry Keoghan.

The Turbulent Past of ‘Perfect Exceeder’

While the track’s newfound popularity brings joy, it also unearths a tumultuous past. Despite a clause in her contract ensuring creative control, Kirschner faced a bitter reality when Ministry of Sound Records released a music video for ‘Perfect Exceeder’ that did not feature her. Instead, models took her place, lip-synching her lyrics and even touring as Princess Superstar, leading to a maelstrom of confusion among her fans.

Kirschner managed to halt the misleading touring activity with a cease and desist letter, but the music video remained untouched. This episode, a stark imposition on her creative rights, left a lasting impact on the artist, who watched her work being overshadowed by the label’s actions.

A Rebirth on the Charts and Healing Experience

The track’s organic revival, however, has been a healing experience for Kirschner. This time around, ‘Perfect Exceeder’ is connecting with audiences without the heavy hand of label marketing. Industry professionals, including Paula Moore, CEO of Greater Than Distribution, and Dave Cronen, Director of Trust Management, have acknowledged the initial mismanagement of Kirschner’s work and celebrated the song’s resurgence through social media and fan engagement.

Princess Superstar: A Lasting Legacy

With eight studio albums to her name and a career peppered with collaborations with various artists, Kirschner’s music has a lasting appeal. The renewed success of ‘Perfect Exceeder’ is a testament to her talent. Recently, she received praise from Doja Cat, a notable figure in the rap industry, further solidifying her impact in the music scene. As Princess Superstar makes her triumphant return, fans can eagerly anticipate more rhythm and rhymes from this resilient rapper.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
90s Music Legends on Tour in 2024: Relive the Decade's Greatest Hits
The year 2024 has kickstarted with a bang for music enthusiasts, particularly for those who hold a special place in their hearts for the 90s. A series of concert tours featuring the era’s most iconic artists announces a nostalgic trip down the memory lane of music. These artists, who defined a decade with their music,
90s Music Legends on Tour in 2024: Relive the Decade's Greatest Hits
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
7 mins ago
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
K.Flay Rings in 2024 with New Single 'Carsick': A Musical Exploration of Freedom
8 mins ago
K.Flay Rings in 2024 with New Single 'Carsick': A Musical Exploration of Freedom
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category
5 mins ago
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
6 mins ago
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
7 mins ago
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
Latest Headlines
World News
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
1 min
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
3 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
4 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
5 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
6 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
6 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app