Arts & Entertainment

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ to Re-emerge on Broadway: A Stage Musical in Development

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ to Re-emerge on Broadway: A Stage Musical in Development

In an iconic blend of music and narrative, the 1984 film ‘Purple Rain’, that heralded the rise of Prince as a rock star, is set to be reimagined into a stage musical. This adaptation will not only incorporate some of Prince’s most cherished songs but also carry forward the story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene.

‘Purple Rain’: A Musical with a Legacy

The project, announced on Monday, is spearheaded by producer Orin Wolf, known for his work on the Tony-winning ‘The Band’s Visit’ and the forthcoming theatrical version of ‘Buena Vista Social Club.’ Wolf’s confirmation has stirred anticipation and excitement among fans of Prince and musical theatre, awaiting a fresh perspective on the iconic rock musical film.

Renowned Artists at the Helm

Playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, recognized with a MacArthur Foundation ‘genius’ grant, is set to write the book for the musical. Jacobs-Jenkins’ involvement promises a narrative depth and complexity that resonate with Prince’s music’s soul and vigour. Furthermore, the direction of the musical will be in the capable hands of Lileana Blain-Cruz, celebrated for her Broadway revival of ‘The Skin of Our Teeth’ in 2022.

Support from the Rightsholders

Representatives of the rightsholders to Prince’s music have expressed their support for the production, ensuring the authenticity of the score and its adherence to Prince’s original vision. The Roundabout Theater Company, Broadway’s largest nonprofit, has also announced its intent to produce the show next season.

The news of this stage adaptation of ‘Purple Rain’ marks an exciting development in the realm of musical theatre, promising a world-class premiere in the works. As the curtain rises on this new adaptation, audiences worldwide will have the chance to relive the legend of Prince, his music, and his enduring legacy on stage.

