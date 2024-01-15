en English
Arts & Entertainment

Prince of Persia’s ‘The Lost Crown’: A Monumental Leap for Cultural Representation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Prince of Persia’s ‘The Lost Crown’: A Monumental Leap for Cultural Representation

In an epochal moment for the video game industry, ‘Prince of Persia’—an iconic series known for its roots in Persian mythology and Iranian culture—has unveiled its latest edition, ‘The Lost Crown’, after a gap of 14 years. This release is groundbreaking as it features full game audio in Farsi, the first time the series has embraced the language of its cultural roots, having previously presented its narratives in English.

Embracing Cultural Roots

Ubisoft Montpellier, the development team behind the franchise, has underscored their commitment to depicting and respecting Persian and Iranian culture authentically. Abdelhak Elguess, the game’s producer, expressed pride in the significant cultural changes implemented in ‘The Lost Crown’, which have been met with positive reactions from those of Persian heritage. This shift towards cultural authenticity is seen by fans as a progressive step in representation within the entertainment industry.

Fans React to Farsi Inclusion

Devotees of the game, such as Sam Mandi-Gohmi and Emad Saedi, have voiced their elation over the inclusion of Farsi, citing the previous lack of Iranian representation in Western media. This move is not just a novelty, but a significant stride in acknowledging and celebrating diversity in the global gaming landscape.

Gameplay Influences and Advances

The updated graphics of ‘The Lost Crown’ draw inspiration from Sony’s ‘Into the Spider-Verse’, and the gameplay incorporates elements of Zoroastrianism, a religion founded in Iran. The game is lauded for its challenging yet rewarding puzzles, intricate combat, and expansive map with distinct themes for each area. The innovative signpost system, designed to aid players in navigating the game world, is another highlight of this release.

Overall, ‘The Lost Crown’ is not just a game; it is a testament to the commercial potential of stories from diverse cultures. It raises hopes for more such narratives to be recognized and brought to the fore in the future.

Arts & Entertainment Iran
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

