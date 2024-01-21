Prince George Pipe Band Celebrates Robbie Burns Night with Traditional Scottish Festivities

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the Prince George Pipe Band is set to host a Robbie Burns pub night at the OM Caf Bar. The evening promises a rich tapestry of traditional Scottish festivities, including piping, drumming, Highland dancing, and soul-stirring songs.

Experience and Passion: The Heart of the Band

At the helm of this cultural celebration is Pipe Major Marvin Hawke, a seasoned musician with half a century of bagpiping experience. Raised in Saskatchewan, Hawke's initial brush with the bagpipes came at a tender age. Through years of dedication, he mastered the instrument, a journey that he describes as joyous yet challenging for late learners.

The Band's Spirit and the Pandemic's Impact

The Prince George Pipe Band, according to Hawke, is a close-knit group bound by the camaraderie of creating music together. However, the COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow over the band, leading to a reduction in its membership. Despite these setbacks, the band's spirit remains unbroken, with members enthusiastic about the upcoming Robbie Burns Night.

Alleviating Post-Christmas Blues with Scottish Traditions

This highly anticipated event aims to dispel post-Christmas melancholy with an evening of good company, succulent traditional Scottish food, and captivating music. A highlight of the night is the toast to the haggis, scheduled for 7 p.m. The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., is open to all, with no cover charge. However, due to the expected high demand, reservations are strongly recommended.