en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023: Celebrating Television’s Finest Behind-the-Scenes Talent

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023: Celebrating Television’s Finest Behind-the-Scenes Talent

On the second day of the prestigious Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023, the entertainment industry came together to celebrate the extraordinary talents behind some of the most popular television shows. The day was marked by memorable wins, with Jay-Z and Hamish Hamilton claiming the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for their riveting work on Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Emmys for Stellar Work

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show didn’t stop at one win—it also bagged the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, solidifying its place in the annals of television history. Elsewhere, the Library of Congress was bestowed with the Outstanding Music Direction award for the Gershwin Prize event honoring the legendary Joni Mitchell.

A Night for Documentaries and Short Forms

It was a triumphant night for the documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’, which won Emmys for sound editing and mixing in the nonfiction category. In the realm of short form content, Tim Robinson made his mark by winning his second Emmy of the year for his show ‘I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson’ in the short form comedy, drama, or variety series category, adding to his previous win for acting.

Acknowledging Worthy Performances

Elton John’s live performance was lauded with an Emmy for sound mixing, while Keke Palmer was recognized as the best game show host for her engaging stint on ‘Password’. Not to be left behind, John Mulaney secured an Emmy for writing for a variety special. The first part of the awards, held on January 6, had previously honored ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic’s fascinating biopic and artists like Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, and Max Martin for their contributions to ‘Ted Lasso’, Danny Elfman for ‘Wednesday’, and the series ‘White Lotus’ for its music composition and supervision.

As the curtains fall on the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2023, the industry looks forward to the main Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. With such a vibrant display of talent already revealed, the upcoming awards promise further excitement and recognition of the unmatched creativity that graces our television screens every day.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
59 seconds ago
Natalie Portman Shines at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Amidst Personal Turmoil
In a captivating display of elegance and resilience, Natalie Portman, the acclaimed actress famed for her roles in ‘Closer’ and ‘Black Swan,’ graced the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. The 42-year-old actress, donning a floral Dior gown, was nominated for her performance in the Netflix film ‘May December.’ The Resilient Star Amidst Personal
Natalie Portman Shines at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Amidst Personal Turmoil
'Suits' Cast Reunites at Golden Globes, Sparks Discussions about Show's Future
2 mins ago
'Suits' Cast Reunites at Golden Globes, Sparks Discussions about Show's Future
Michael J. Fox Documentary Triumphs at Emmys, Now Shortlisted for Oscar
2 mins ago
Michael J. Fox Documentary Triumphs at Emmys, Now Shortlisted for Oscar
Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Succession', 'The Bear', 'Beef' Triumph with Top Honors
1 min ago
Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Succession', 'The Bear', 'Beef' Triumph with Top Honors
Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Steal the Show at the Golden Globes
1 min ago
Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell Steal the Show at the Golden Globes
Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell's Dance Interruption Steals the Show at Golden Globes
1 min ago
Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell's Dance Interruption Steals the Show at Golden Globes
Latest Headlines
World News
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
38 seconds
Withings Bemo: The New 'Doctor in Your Pocket'
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
1 min
Supreme Court Verdict Looms on Controversial Remission Case
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
1 min
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Inclusion in India's Squad Sparks Strategic Debate Ahead of T20 World Cup
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
3 mins
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
4 mins
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
5 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
5 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
5 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
6 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app