Prime Video Renews ‘Gen V’; Cast Excited for Potential Crossover with ‘The Boys’

Prime Video has announced the renewal of its college-set spinoff of ‘The Boys,’ ‘Gen V,’ for a second season. The well-received first season has paved the way for the return of its star-studded cast. Following the exciting announcement, Jaz Sinclair, London Thor, Derek Luh, Lizze Broadway, Asa Germann, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, all shared their thoughts and anticipations for the upcoming season.

Cast Shares Their Thoughts

Post the season’s finale, TV Insider conducted an enthusiastic interaction with the ‘Gen V’ cast. The actors engaged in an interesting discussion about superlatives within the chaotic world of ‘Gen V.’ The conversation took an intriguing turn when they began discussing which character from ‘The Boys’ they would like to share screen space with.

Aspirations for Crossovers

London Thor, who plays a significant character in ‘Gen V,’ expressed her desire to work with characters Butcher and Kimiko from ‘The Boys.’ Thor’s admiration for Karl Urban’s portrayal of Butcher was evident as she shared that Urban is the only cast member from ‘The Boys’ she hasn’t yet met.

‘The Boys’ Returns

Alongside the renewal of ‘Gen V,’ ‘The Boys’ is also set to return for a fourth season this year. The latest seasons of both shows are currently in progress at Prime Video, promising another year of thrilling entertainment.

While the article touched upon other entertainment news headlines, the focal point remained the renewal of ‘Gen V’ and the cast’s hopes for character crossovers and interactions with the main show, ‘The Boys.’