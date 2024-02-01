Prime Video Announces Production of New Action Comedy 'Deep Cover'

Prime Video is set to roll the cameras for its new action comedy, 'Deep Cover', embarking on a thrilling journey through the London criminal world. Announced to commence on February 5, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Sean Bean, Ian McShane, Paddy Considine, Nick Mohammed, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Improv Meets Law Enforcement

'Deep Cover' presents a unique narrative that interweaves the worlds of improv acting and law enforcement. The plot revolves around three improv actors recruited by the police for staging low-level sting operations. Their steadfast commitment to the improvisational rule of 'always say yes' and maintaining their characters inadvertently plunges them into the heart of the London criminal underworld.

Acclaimed Cast and Crew

The film is set to be directed by Tom Kingsley, with a script penned by the reputed British improv duo, Ben Ashenden and Alexander Owen. The story is based on works by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, who are also part of the film's production team. Trevorrow, known for his works like 'Jurassic World', joins forces with Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald, and Annys Hamilton under the banner of Metronome Film Co. to bring 'Deep Cover' to life.

Prime Video's Optimism

Speaking about the project, Tushar Jindal, a Prime Video executive, expressed his excitement. He praised the cast, lauded the creative team, and touted the script's quality. 'Deep Cover' is slated for an exclusive release on Prime Video, making it accessible to audiences in over 240 countries and territories worldwide as part of the Prime subscription.

With a captivating premise, an impressive ensemble, and a seasoned production team, 'Deep Cover' promises to be an intriguing addition to Prime Video's repertoire of original content. As the film prepares to begin production, viewers worldwide await its release with bated breath.