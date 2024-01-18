Pretoria's Vibrant Music Scene: A Showcase of Diverse Performances

In the heart of South Africa, the city of Pretoria is alive with the vibrant hum of music, offering a rich palette of live performances that cater to a broad spectrum of tastes. As the sun sets on January 19, rock enthusiasts can look forward to an electrifying show at the popular Jarr Bar. The spotlight will be on the local band BCOM, known for their gritty, heart-pounding rock numbers, and the Highway Apostles, a group that has consistently enthralled audiences with their passionate performances.

Eclectic Performances

Sharing the night with rock enthusiasts, fans of Afrikaans music are in for a treat. Gerhard Steyn, the pop, rock, and gospel singer adored for his hit song "Baby Tjoklits," is set to take the stage at Padstal, near The Grove. The charismatic performer, with his captivating tunes and engaging stage presence, promises a night to remember.

Health, Dance, and More

On January 20, health-conscious foodies can head to the Banting Real Food Market at Brooklyn Mall. The inaugural event of 2024, the market will house over 50 stalls, each offering sugar-free, diabetic-friendly options. Dance enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice too. The Rhythm Starz Dance Club International is hosting an open day for line dancing in Pretoria East. Admission is free, but with limited spots available, booking is essential.

A Weekend of Entertainment

As the weekend continues, Rocco, along with Hansie Roodt Jr, will captivate audiences at the Atterbury Theatre with "Nuwejaarsklavier," a performance blending familiar melodies with a new year's twist. Lastly, to round off the vibrant week, the South African Blues Society is collaborating with Sowaar Bar for an event titled 'Blues on a Sunday.' This month-long series, commencing on January 14, will showcase the talents of established musicians, newcomers, and students from the Illimar Neitz guitar school.