Prestigious Artist and Educator Pope.L Dies at 68, Leaving a Profound Legacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
The art world mourns the unexpected demise of Pope.L, acclaimed artist, teacher, and mentor, who passed away in his Hyde Park home on December 23, 2023, at the age of 68. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

A Revered Artist and Educator

Born William Pope in 1955, Pope.L evolved into an avant-garde figure, leaving an indelible mark on the art world with his provocative explorations of race, language, and humanity. His artistic journey was as diverse as it was profound, spanning writing, painting, sculpting, and performance art. His unconventional approach challenged societal norms and encouraged unorthodox interactions with art, a trait highlighted by his resistance to framing his paintings.

Challenging Assumptions and Cultivating Influence

Known for his ‘crawl pieces’ and ‘Skin Set’ drawings, Pope.L’s work underscored unspoken assumptions about race and critiqued inequality. His performances often incorporated his own body in a durational relationship with the city, introducing participation as a significant element of his work. One of his most renowned performances, ‘The Great White Way’ in 2001, saw him crawl the length of Broadway in a Superman costume. His other notable performances included eating The Wall Street Journal while covered in white powder and alighting from a white-stretch limousine in a white gorilla suit in Switzerland in 2017.

Leaving a Legacy

Pope.L’s influence extended beyond his art, reaching into the academic realm at the University of Chicago, where he was revered for his sincerity and the care he demonstrated in probing complex subjects. He created a space for budding artists like Theaster Gates and Jessica Stockholder, who acknowledge his mentorship and impact. Pope.L’s legacy will also be remembered through his experimental restaging of William Wells Brown’s 1858 narrative, ‘The Escape,’ in 2018. Despite his passing, Pope.L’s voice will continue to resonate in the art and academic communities, challenging assumptions and encouraging profound conversations.

Artists/Artwork Arts & Entertainment Obituary
