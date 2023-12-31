President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda’s Creative Industry

Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged his support for local musicians and artists, promising to help protect their innovations. This commitment came about during a recent briefing, where the renowned artist Eddy Kenzo voiced the challenges faced by individuals in the creative industry.

Government’s Pledge to the Creative Industry

In response to Kenzo’s concerns, President Museveni acknowledged the issues plaguing the creative industry. He assured that the government would take decisive steps to assist artists in safeguarding their intellectual property rights, a move that is expected to have a profound impact on the sector.

Legal Protection for Creators

This commitment from the highest echelons of power is expected to significantly bolster the creative sector in Uganda. With the assurance of legal protection, creators can now benefit from their work without the looming fear of infringement. It is a crucial step in ensuring that the rights of creators are recognized and legally protected, allowing them to reap the benefits of their creativity fully.

Revitalization of Uganda’s Creative Sector

This strategic move by the government stands to revitalize the creative sector in Uganda, fostering an environment that respects and promotes innovation. It will not only empower the artists but also contribute significantly to the nation’s economy, as a thriving creative industry can act as a powerful engine for growth and development.