en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Preserving the Natural Heritage of County Cork: A New Chapter in Irish Cultural Legacy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Preserving the Natural Heritage of County Cork: A New Chapter in Irish Cultural Legacy

Immersed in the verdant landscapes of Ireland, County Cork’s rich natural heritage has found a new voice. The Heritage Council, an entity entrusted with preserving Ireland’s cultural legacy, has recently celebrated the release of ‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’. This book is the 11th edition in the renowned Heritage of County Cork Publication Collection, a series that has garnered respect for its detailed exploration of the county’s diverse cultural tapestry.

A New Lens on Nature

Since 2013, the collection has shed light on various aspects of Cork’s heritage, ranging from architectural marvels to industrial milestones. With nearly 8,000 copies sold, it has become a sought-after resource for those who seek to delve into the county’s past. The newly released ‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’ broadens this exploration, focusing on the county’s abundant natural environment. Detailed insights into over 600 species and 30 notable sites, including cliffs and forests, make this a comprehensive guide for nature enthusiasts.

Preserving Cultural Identity

Launched by the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, the book has been met with widespread praise. Beyond being a simple guide to the county’s natural beauty, it serves as a testament to the importance of natural heritage in shaping identity and culture. This is reflected in the book’s approach, as it weaves the story of Cork’s natural environment into the broader narrative of Irish culture and the Irish language.

Accessing the Natural Heritage of County Cork

Available for purchase in local bookshops, ‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’ is an invitation to explore the county’s natural riches. For those seeking more information, further details about the book and the rest of the collection can be found on the website corkheritagecorkcoco.ie.

As the world increasingly acknowledges the need to preserve natural heritage, ‘The Natural Heritage of County Cork’ serves as an important reminder. It underscores the inextricable link between our natural environment and cultural heritage—an echo of the past that continues to shape the present and future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Lalbagh's Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature
The Republic Day flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden this year is set to be an immersive cultural experience, celebrating the life and literature of ‘Vishwaguru Basavanna and Vachana Sahithya’. From January 18 to 28, the Horticulture Department will guide visitors on a floral journey through significant aspects of Basavanna’s life and Vachana literature. Floral
Lalbagh's Republic Day Flower Show Celebrates Basavanna and Vachana Literature
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts
12 mins ago
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts
15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation
12 mins ago
15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation
John Wick Director Eyes Star Wars: Chad Stahelski's Intriguing Proposal to Disney
4 mins ago
John Wick Director Eyes Star Wars: Chad Stahelski's Intriguing Proposal to Disney
Pete Davidson's New Netflix Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli' Set to Premiere
5 mins ago
Pete Davidson's New Netflix Special 'Turbo Fonzarelli' Set to Premiere
Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon's 2024 Concert Season
8 mins ago
Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon's 2024 Concert Season
Latest Headlines
World News
India's BJP Launches 'Navmatdata', a Massive Voter Outreach Campaign for 2024 Elections
16 seconds
India's BJP Launches 'Navmatdata', a Massive Voter Outreach Campaign for 2024 Elections
BRS Leaders Challenge Governor's Rejection of Council Nominations
2 mins
BRS Leaders Challenge Governor's Rejection of Council Nominations
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
2 mins
Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
3 mins
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
3 mins
Kodagu District Enhances Sports Infrastructure with New Hockey Stadium
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
4 mins
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
4 mins
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
4 mins
Kevin Garnett's Food Metaphors: A Unique Blend of Basketball and Culinary Expressions
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
4 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes State Government, Promises Change if Shiv Sena Comes to Power
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
41 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
43 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
51 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
53 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app