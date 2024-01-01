Preserving Musical Heritage: A Peek Behind the Scenes at Bowl of Brooklands

New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands is more than just a venue; it is a veritable shrine to musical legends, a vibrant testament to the rich tapestry of the global music scene that has graced its stage. One man, Neil Fenwick, stands as the custodian of this rich historical archive, his role as head of major events at New Plymouth District Council placing him at the heart of this musical heritage.

A Backstage Museum

The Bowl’s backstage area is a mini museum in itself, adorned with autographed posters from iconic artists such as Fleetwood Mac and Elton John, vintage tickets, and a collage of backstage passes from various concerts. This collection is a testament to the venue’s enduring appeal and its place in the pantheon of New Zealand’s music scene. Neil Fenwick, with his wealth of experience in entertainment production, is the man responsible for curating this priceless collection.

Fenwick: The Man Behind the Magic

Having been in his role for two years, Fenwick’s responsibilities extend beyond mere curation. He is instrumental in securing major concerts and events for the district, a task that demands an intimate understanding of the entertainment industry and a keen eye for talent. Despite his extensive international experience, working on events like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Japan’s production of ‘Phantom of the Opera’, Fenwick’s heart remains firmly rooted in local events. His passion for the Womad festival is palpable, evident in his personal collection of Womad passes and wristbands that chronicle the festival’s history at the Bowl.

Preserving a Legacy, Curating the Future

While Fenwick and his team are pivotal in organizing large-scale concerts, their involvement is largely behind the scenes. They oversee the smooth running of these events but only fully partake in the live music experience when Womad comes around. His memorable concert experiences include The Rolling Stones at Wembley, Fleetwood Mac at the Bowl, and Roger Waters’ ‘The Wall’ concert in Berlin. These experiences, in combination with his dedication to the Bowl of Brooklands, ensure that the venue continues to be a pulsating hub for live entertainment in New Plymouth.