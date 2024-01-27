Preserving History Digitally: Lublin University's Innovative 3D Project

In an ambitious endeavour, researchers from Lublin University of Technology have initiated an innovative project to meticulously preserve and digitize historical liturgical garments dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. The project, led by Professor Jerzy Montusiewicz, employs advanced 3D scanning techniques to recreate the ornate vestments in a digital format, for the first time making these invaluable pieces of history accessible to the public.

Revolutionary Scanning Techniques

Multiple technologies are being utilized in this project, including laser scanning, structural light scanning, LIDAR, and photogrammetry. These tools are used to create detailed spatial models of the garments. The process, although time-consuming, has amassed over 80 GB of data. This data is then meticulously processed and analyzed to produce the final digital 3D models that reflect the intricate details of the garments.

Vestments Sourced from Renowned Museums

The historical garments that form the heart of this project are sourced from two esteemed institutions: the Archdiocesan Museum of Religious Art in Lublin and the Museum of the Catholic University of Lublin John Paul II. These museums hold collections of significant historical importance, and the digitization project adds a new dimension to these artifacts.

Virtual Exploration on Polskiedziedzictwo3D.pl

The resulting 3D models will be accessible to the public via the website polskiedziedzictwo3d.pl. This platform allows users to virtually explore the garments in their entirety. They can rotate the models and zoom in to view the intricate details, witnessing aspects of the garments that were previously hidden or unseen. This digital exploration not only acts as a means of cultural preservation but also enhances the accessibility of these artifacts.

In conclusion, this initiative by Lublin University of Technology and Professor Jerzy Montusiewicz is a significant step towards the digital preservation of cultural heritage. By allowing a wider audience to appreciate the beauty and historical context of these liturgical garments, the project is a testament to the power of technology and its role in enhancing our understanding and appreciation of history.