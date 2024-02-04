Premium Collectibles Studio Unveils Deluxe Zangief Statue for Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter fans and collectors alike are in for a treat as Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) unveils its latest deluxe statue of the classic character, Zangief. Boasting a quarter-scale model of Zangief in his powerful pose, the intricacies from biceps to boots are exquisitely showcased in this impressive piece measuring 24 inches in height and 14 inches in width.

A Duo of Zangief

PCS is offering not one, but two variants of the statue. The first features Zangief in his iconic red briefs, a look that longtime Street Fighter fans will instantly recognize. The Deluxe version, on the other hand, pays homage to the upcoming Street Fighter 6 game with Zangief donning his new costume complemented with pants and a removable mask for his alter ego, 'The Gief.'

A Price Tag for the Passionate

Both versions of the statue come with a retail price tag of $750 USD. However, early birds and loyal customers can secure a $75 discount, dropping the price to $675 if they pre-order. The catch? PCS is limiting the production to 150 units of the standard version and 300 units of the Deluxe version. So, those who covet this collectible will need to act fast.

Not for the Faint of Heart

PCS isn't new to the world of high-end collectibles. Their repertoire boasts a weight-lifting Chun-Li statue, a $2,000 Akuma statue, and a staggering $4,000 Chun-Li bust. These collectibles are designed for the die-hard fans of the Street Fighter series who are willing to shell out the big bucks for these exquisite pieces. The Zangief statues, with an expected release window between September and November of 2024, are the newest additions to this line of premium collectibles.