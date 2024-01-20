'Prayer for the French Republic' Makes Its Broadway Debut, Echoing Contemporary Concerns

In the heart of New York City, the Manhattan Theatre Club's latest offering, 'Prayer for the French Republic', has elegantly pirouetted its way onto the Broadway stage at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The play, which unravels over an intense three-hour runtime, presents a poignant exploration of a Jewish family's generational trauma set against the backdrop of Parisian life.

Reflecting History Through the Prism of the Family Drama

The narrative, masterfully constructed by playwright Joshua Harmon and brought to life under the astute direction of David Cromer, juxtaposes the lives of two interconnected families across different timelines. The Benhamou family's trials in 2016-17 are contrasted starkly with the tribulations of the Salomons during the harrowing years of 1944-46. The link between these two families is a grand piano, a symbol of their shared heritage and a testament to their enduring familial bonds.

Unraveling Themes of Safety, Hate, Politics, and Religion

'Prayer for the French Republic' delves into stark themes of safety, hate, politics, and religion, providing a dense and emotionally charged exploration of the family's experiences. It maps the rise of anti-Semitism in Paris, drawing parallels between historical and contemporary political events. These insights are not merely depicted but lived through the characters, making them relatable and their struggles tangible to the audience.

Performances that Resonate

The play boasts of strong performances, particularly by Nancy Robinette and Daniel Oreskes, who convincingly portray an elderly couple navigating the perils of wartime. Francis Benhamou shines in her portrayal of the psychologically troubled Elodie in the modern setting. The arrival of Molly, a distant American relative, provides a fresh perspective, introducing and discussing French politics and the Jewish experience in Europe versus America. Despite the dense details, the storytelling remains effective, resonating with contemporary concerns about hate and safety in an increasingly turbulent world.

Originally, 'Prayer for the French Republic' made a splash during its off-Broadway run in the winter of 2022, selling out and winning the coveted Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play. Now, it has brought its unique blend of historical and contemporary drama to the Broadway stage, continuing to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative.