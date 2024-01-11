Prasanth Varma to Launch Superhero Film ‘HanuMan’: A Blend of Culture and Technology

Varma, a Telugu filmmaker, is set to release his superhero film ‘HanuMan’ as part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Despite previous successes in making movies of different genres, he felt limited in creating a superhero film due to his status as a small filmmaker. However, after the triumph of ‘Zombie Reddy’, Varma found the confidence to produce and market his superhero film.

From Spider-Man to HanuMan

As a child, Varma dreamed of becoming Spider-Man, a desire that later morphed into the aspiration to create a unique superhero movie. But he didn’t want his heroes to be ordinary. Drawing inspiration from characters in Indian Itihasas (epics), he decided his superheroes should have powers, imbued with unique qualities and strengths.

‘HanuMan’: A Blend of Culture and Technology

‘HanuMan’ is based on the character of Lord Hanuman. The goal was to integrate Varma’s deep understanding of Indian culture into the narrative. He utilized advanced technology, including AI tools like Mid-Journey, and high-end camera equipment like the Mocobot for the film’s production. The movie stars Teja Sajja, Vinay Rai, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Art from Life and Culture

Varma believes that great art doesn’t come merely from other cinemas. Instead, it emanates from life and culture. With ‘HanuMan’, he aims to empower future generations about the rich cultural heritage of India. The film is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024, and will be released in multiple languages, further broadening its reach and impact.