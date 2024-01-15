en English
Arts & Entertainment

Prasanth Varma Rises Above Propaganda to Triumph with ‘HanuMan’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Prasanth Varma Rises Above Propaganda to Triumph with 'HanuMan'

Director Prasanth Varma, the mastermind behind the superhero film ‘HanuMan’, recently shed light on the challenges his project faced from propaganda and fake social media profiles. His statement comes in the wake of a complaint lodged with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) regarding unjust theater practices impacting his film.

Standing Strong Amidst Challenges

Despite facing an uphill battle, Varma expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans. Their unwavering support, he believes, played a pivotal role in the film’s success. ‘HanuMan’, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai, narrates the tale of an ordinary man who, upon gaining superpowers, embarks on a crusade against evil.

Comparisons and Contrasts

The film has been compared with ‘Adipurush’, a big-budget film that unfortunately did not resonate with audiences at the box office. Varma’s film, however, was promoted as a small-budget project with a big heart, according to film strategist Varun Gupta, who worked on the marketing campaigns for both movies. He emphasized that ‘HanuMan’ was a film with pure intentions, aiming to win over audiences through its content rather than a hefty budget.

A Response to Propaganda

In response to the fake profiles and negative campaigns, Varma took to Twitter, addressing the issue head-on. He clarified that ‘HanuMan’ is not a religious or propaganda film, but a superhero movie intended for entertainment. He also expressed his dedication to producing genuine, original content, aiming to familiarize younger audiences with the character of Hanuman.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

