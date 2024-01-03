Pranam Devaraj Leads in Hari Creations’ First Venture: A Family Entertainer

A new wave of excitement is surging through the film industry as an upcoming family entertainer, featuring Pranam Devaraj in the lead role, has been officially launched. This film, yet unnamed but referred to as Production No.1, is directed by Shankar and produced by Hari Goud under his production house, Hari Creations, marking its first venture into the film industry.

A Grand Launch Event

The launch event was nothing short of grandeur. It featured a ceremonial muhurat shot by Akash Puri, a symbolic camera switch-on by Devaraj, and an honorary first scene direction by Tanikella Bharani, who also handed over the film’s script. These traditional rituals added an elegant touch to the event, reflecting the deep-rooted traditions of the Indian film industry.

Star-Studded Crew

The film’s crew comprises acclaimed professionals, including music composer Sekhar Chandra, director of photography Bala Saraswathi, editor Sri Varkala, and art director Murali Krishna. The production team’s expertise promises a cinematic experience that will be both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

Shooting and Release Plans

Director Shankar, debuting with this film, announced that shooting would commence from the third week of January in Hyderabad, followed by Vizag. The film will be released in both Telugu and Kannada languages, broadening its reach to a larger audience. Pranam Devaraj has expressed his excitement about the film, highlighting its family-oriented storyline interspersed with romance and action elements.

In conclusion, the upcoming film Production No.1, with its unique mix of family drama, romance, and action, is expected to create a ripple in the film industry. The producers extend their gratitude to the film industry veterans who have blessed the project, and they look forward to the film’s success.