en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon’s 2024 Concert Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon’s 2024 Concert Season

On the first day of 2024, Saskatoon’s musical pulse was set racing. The local classical chamber orchestra Prairie Virtuosi, known for its unique blend of professional musicians from the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and emerging talents, offered an exhilarating performance at their annual New Year’s concert. A packed audience at Grace Westminster United Church was treated to a varied programme that set a high bar for musical performances in the city for the rest of the year.

Harmonious Beginnings

The concert opened with William Boyce’s Symphony 1 in B-flat Major, a joyous start to the New Year, which perfectly embodied the orchestra’s mission to create a symbiotic blend of music and community. The audience was visibly moved by the performance, which seemed to radiate an aura of optimism and anticipation for what was to come. It was a fitting overture to an evening that promised a cornucopia of musical delights.

Varied Program, Mixed Reactions

The program included a poignant rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Andante Cantabile with a soulful solo by cellist Scott McKnight. However, the playful interpretation of Chinese Folk Songs by Zhou Long was met with mixed reactions. Despite some moments of uncertainty, the ensemble’s attempt at bringing diverse musical narratives to their Saskatoon audience was commendable.

From Bach’s Christmas Oratorio to Haydn’s Symphony

The performance of the Pastorale from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio was perhaps the least exciting part of the concert. Yet, the evening’s finale with Haydn’s Symphony 42 in D Major more than compensated for any previous shortcomings. The piece was met with acclaim for its collaborative and dramatic qualities, as the musicians on stage seemed to unite in a harmonious dance of notes, rhythms, and melodies.

Since its inception in 1997, Prairie Virtuosi has been performing twice a year, consistently attracting a dedicated audience. As this concert demonstrated, the ensemble continues to evolve, challenging itself with a diverse repertoire, while maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality performances. As we step into 2024, the orchestra has once again reminded Saskatoon’s music lovers of the rich, spellbinding experiences they can look forward to in the year ahead.

0
Arts & Entertainment Canada Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts
Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, has been a hot topic of discussion since its release on Netflix, amassing 16.5 million views in the UK alone within the first week of its launch. Hitting nearly 24 million views globally in its initial four days, the film’s
Zack Snyder's 'Rebel Moon' Battles Mixed Reviews to Top Netflix Charts
Jeff Hardy, 'The Broken One', Contemplates Transition to Acting
8 mins ago
Jeff Hardy, 'The Broken One', Contemplates Transition to Acting
Patti Smith's Historic Performance at Matera's UNESCO Anniversary Celebration
10 mins ago
Patti Smith's Historic Performance at Matera's UNESCO Anniversary Celebration
15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation
5 mins ago
15th Bangalore International Film Festival: A Confluence of Cinema, Culture, and Conversation
Elma Pazar in Talks for All Stars Series: A Look into Her Reality TV Journey
6 mins ago
Elma Pazar in Talks for All Stars Series: A Look into Her Reality TV Journey
January 2024's Entertainment Lineup: A Potpourri of Films and TV Shows
7 mins ago
January 2024's Entertainment Lineup: A Potpourri of Films and TV Shows
Latest Headlines
World News
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
37 seconds
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
2 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
2 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
2 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
3 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
3 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
3 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
4 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
5 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
34 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
35 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
44 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
45 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
54 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
57 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app