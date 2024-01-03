Prairie Virtuosi Sets High Bar for Saskatoon’s 2024 Concert Season

On the first day of 2024, Saskatoon’s musical pulse was set racing. The local classical chamber orchestra Prairie Virtuosi, known for its unique blend of professional musicians from the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra and emerging talents, offered an exhilarating performance at their annual New Year’s concert. A packed audience at Grace Westminster United Church was treated to a varied programme that set a high bar for musical performances in the city for the rest of the year.

Harmonious Beginnings

The concert opened with William Boyce’s Symphony 1 in B-flat Major, a joyous start to the New Year, which perfectly embodied the orchestra’s mission to create a symbiotic blend of music and community. The audience was visibly moved by the performance, which seemed to radiate an aura of optimism and anticipation for what was to come. It was a fitting overture to an evening that promised a cornucopia of musical delights.

Varied Program, Mixed Reactions

The program included a poignant rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Andante Cantabile with a soulful solo by cellist Scott McKnight. However, the playful interpretation of Chinese Folk Songs by Zhou Long was met with mixed reactions. Despite some moments of uncertainty, the ensemble’s attempt at bringing diverse musical narratives to their Saskatoon audience was commendable.

From Bach’s Christmas Oratorio to Haydn’s Symphony

The performance of the Pastorale from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio was perhaps the least exciting part of the concert. Yet, the evening’s finale with Haydn’s Symphony 42 in D Major more than compensated for any previous shortcomings. The piece was met with acclaim for its collaborative and dramatic qualities, as the musicians on stage seemed to unite in a harmonious dance of notes, rhythms, and melodies.

Since its inception in 1997, Prairie Virtuosi has been performing twice a year, consistently attracting a dedicated audience. As this concert demonstrated, the ensemble continues to evolve, challenging itself with a diverse repertoire, while maintaining its commitment to delivering high-quality performances. As we step into 2024, the orchestra has once again reminded Saskatoon’s music lovers of the rich, spellbinding experiences they can look forward to in the year ahead.